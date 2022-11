Heifers

160 heifers sold in a firm demand with good quality forward heifers from £225 to £252 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1285 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £248 for 588k at £1455 from a Dollingstown farmer.

A Dromara producer received £244 for 630k at £1535.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £230 to £262 for 384k at £1005 from a Crossmaglen producer followed by £257 for 488k at £1255 from a Killylea farmer.

Forward heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 510k £1285 £252.00; Dollingstown farmer 588k £1455 £248.00; Dromara farmer 630k £1535 £244.00; Annaghmore farmer 624k £1515 £243.00; Dromara farmer 662k £1585 £239.00; Crossmaglen farmer 504k £1205 £239.00; Armagh farmer 568k £1355 £239.00 and Markethill farmer 600k £1425 £238.

Middleweight heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 384k £1005 £262.00; Killylea farmer 488k £1255 £257.00; Silverbridge farmer 484k £1165 £241.00; Keady farmer 382k £925 £242.00; Belfast farmer 370k £885 £239.00; Keady farmer 464k £1105 £238.00; Belfast farmer 418k £995 £238.00 and Killylea farmer 474k £1125 £237.

Bullocks

120 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £230 to £286 for 510k at £1465 from a Belfast farmer followed by £261 for 510k at £1335 from a Bessbrook producer.

Good quality middleweights sold to £285 for 406k at £1155 from a Silverbridge farmer followed by £275 for 434k at £1195 from a Belfast farmer.

A Tassagh farmer received £271 for 448k at £1215.

All good quality middleweights from £220 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Belfast farmer 512k £1465 £286.00; Bessbrook farmer 512k £1335 £261.00; Keady farmer 548k £1425 £260.00; Keady farmer 508k £1305 £257.00; Keady farmer 510k £1295 £254.00; Tassagh farmer 516k £1255 £243.00; Keady farmer 508k £1235 £243.00; Cullyhanna farmer 540k £1305 £242.00 and Bessbrook farmer 578k £1395 £241.

Middleweight bullocks

Silverbridge farmer 406k £1155 £285.00; Belfast farmer 434k £1195 £275.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1215 £271.00; Belfast farmer 428k £1155 £270.00; Silverbridge farmer 390k £1055 £271.00; Silverbridge farmer 442k £1175 £266.00; Keady farmer 476k £1215 £255.00; Crossmaglen farmer 418k £1055 £252.00 and Gilford farmer 490k £1235 £252.

Weanlings

220 weanlings sold in a steady demand with top quality weanlings in particular strong demand.

Good quality light males to £310 for 378k at £1170 from a Rostrevor farmer followed by £306 for 360k at £1100 from a Silverbridge producer.

A Rostrevor producer received £304 for 352k at £1070.

Main demand for good quality light males from £240 to £290 per 100 kilos. Strong males sold in an exceptionally strong demand with a top of £292 for 530k at £1540 from a Rostrevor farmer and for 500k at £1460 from a Rostrevor farmer.

All top quality strong males from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £269 with a top of £307 for 240k at £750 from a Newry farmer followed by £290 for 248k at £720 from a Newry producer.

Top price heifer £1140 for 466k £245 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 500k £1460 £292.00; Rostrevor farmer 530k £1540 £292.00; Rostrevor farmer 530k £1470 £277.00; Rostrevor farmer 424k £1150 £271.00; Rostrevor farmer 432k £1160 £269.00; Moira farmer 416k £1110 £267.00; Rostrevor farmer 406k £1055 £260.00 and Rostrevor farmer 470k £1220 £260.

Light male weanlings

Rostrevor farmer 378k £1170 £310.00; Silverbridge farmer 360k £1100 £306.00; Rostrevor farmer 352k £1070 £304.00; Tassagh farmer 276k £840 £304.00; Rostrevor farmer 344k £1040 £302.00; Rathfriland farmer 282k £840 £298.00; Rathfriland farmer 232k £690 £298.00; Rathfriland farmer 304k £890 £293.00; Tassagh farmer 310k £900 £290.00 and Rostrevor farmer 348k £1000 £287.

Heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 244k £750 £307.00; Newry farmer 248k £720 £290.00; Tassagh farmer 268k £720 £269.00; Newry farmer 254k £650 £256.00 and Tassagh farmer 258k £660 £256.

In the suckler ring outfits sold up to £1800 for a Limousin heifer with a bull calf from a Carrickmore farmer.

A Banbridge farmer sold a Limousin cow and heifer calf at £1560, a Pomeroy farmer received £1495 for a Limousin and bull calf.