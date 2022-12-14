News you can trust since 1963
Suffolk breeders raise £3,500 for charity

The North Antrim East Londonderry Suffolk Breeders Club held their annual charity BBQ, Auction & Club Show in the summer in aid of The Olive Branch, supporting mental health illness.

By The Newsroom
6 hours ago - 2 min read

It was hosted by Chairman Martin Butler and family at their farm in Rathkenny, Ballymena.

The Club were proud to present a cheque from the event totalling £3,500 to Alan Mulholland of the Olive Branch at the recent AGM in the Brown Trout, Aghadowey.

The Chairman kicked off the fundraising by donating the proceeds of a gimmer he sold for £800. Martin said: “It was a pleasure to host this charity event, a great show of sheep, fantastic weather and brilliant support from fellow breeders, family and friends. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors Wilsons of Rathkenny & Sam Ritchie of Strabane Mills and also our auctioneer on the night Rodney Clarke, a real character. We also had fantastic support from numerous businesses and donations for our auction.”

A winning line-up
Results of the Club Show:

Stephen Sufferin, Crewelands Flock very kindly took the task of judging the show and picked his Champion in Martin & Eoin Butler’s ram lamb and with Campbell & Jason Watson taking reserve champion with their Gimmer.

Other Results:

Shearling Ram: 1 Stephen Toye, 2 Campbell & Jason Watson, 3 Martin & Eoin Butler, 4 Rodney Blair.

1st Prize Gimmer & Reserve Champion - Campbell & Jason Watson

Ram Lamb: 1 Martin & Eoin Butler, 2 Campbell & Jason Watson, 3 Martin & Eoin Butler, 4 Stephen Toye.

Sucked Ewe: 1 Campbell & Jason Watson, 2 Rodney Blair, 3 Martin & Eoin Butler, 4 John McKay.

Gimmer: 1 Campbell & Jason Watson, 2 Campbell & Jason Watson, 3 Martin & Eoin Butler, 4 Martin & Eoin Butler.

Ewe Lamb: Martin & Eoin Butler, 2 Martin & Eoin Butler, 3 Campbell & Jason Watson, 4 Rodney Blair.

1st Prize ram lamb & Overall Champion - Martin & Eoin Butler & Judge Stephen Sufferin

Pairs: 1 Campbell & Jason Watson, 2 Rodney Blair, 3 Stephen Toye, 4 John McKay.

Champion: Martin & Eoin Butler

Reserve Champion: Campbell & Jason Watson

1st Prize Ewe Lamb from Martin & Eoin Butler
The Butler family with Alan Mulholland of The Olive Branch.
Club Members from the NAELSBC presenting Alan Mulholland, The Olive Branch with a cheque for £3,500
1st Prize shearling ram from Stephen and Jordan Toye
Suffolk