Suffolk breeders raise £3,500 for charity

The Club were proud to present a cheque from the event totalling £3,500 to Alan Mulholland of the Olive Branch at the recent AGM in the Brown Trout, Aghadowey.

The Chairman kicked off the fundraising by donating the proceeds of a gimmer he sold for £800. Martin said: “It was a pleasure to host this charity event, a great show of sheep, fantastic weather and brilliant support from fellow breeders, family and friends. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors Wilsons of Rathkenny & Sam Ritchie of Strabane Mills and also our auctioneer on the night Rodney Clarke, a real character. We also had fantastic support from numerous businesses and donations for our auction.”