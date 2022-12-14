Suffolk breeders raise £3,500 for charity
The North Antrim East Londonderry Suffolk Breeders Club held their annual charity BBQ, Auction & Club Show in the summer in aid of The Olive Branch, supporting mental health illness.
It was hosted by Chairman Martin Butler and family at their farm in Rathkenny, Ballymena.
The Club were proud to present a cheque from the event totalling £3,500 to Alan Mulholland of the Olive Branch at the recent AGM in the Brown Trout, Aghadowey.
The Chairman kicked off the fundraising by donating the proceeds of a gimmer he sold for £800. Martin said: “It was a pleasure to host this charity event, a great show of sheep, fantastic weather and brilliant support from fellow breeders, family and friends. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors Wilsons of Rathkenny & Sam Ritchie of Strabane Mills and also our auctioneer on the night Rodney Clarke, a real character. We also had fantastic support from numerous businesses and donations for our auction.”
Results of the Club Show:
Stephen Sufferin, Crewelands Flock very kindly took the task of judging the show and picked his Champion in Martin & Eoin Butler’s ram lamb and with Campbell & Jason Watson taking reserve champion with their Gimmer.
Other Results:
Shearling Ram: 1 Stephen Toye, 2 Campbell & Jason Watson, 3 Martin & Eoin Butler, 4 Rodney Blair.
Ram Lamb: 1 Martin & Eoin Butler, 2 Campbell & Jason Watson, 3 Martin & Eoin Butler, 4 Stephen Toye.
Sucked Ewe: 1 Campbell & Jason Watson, 2 Rodney Blair, 3 Martin & Eoin Butler, 4 John McKay.
Gimmer: 1 Campbell & Jason Watson, 2 Campbell & Jason Watson, 3 Martin & Eoin Butler, 4 Martin & Eoin Butler.
Ewe Lamb: Martin & Eoin Butler, 2 Martin & Eoin Butler, 3 Campbell & Jason Watson, 4 Rodney Blair.
Pairs: 1 Campbell & Jason Watson, 2 Rodney Blair, 3 Stephen Toye, 4 John McKay.
Champion: Martin & Eoin Butler
Reserve Champion: Campbell & Jason Watson
