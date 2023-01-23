News you can trust since 1963
Suffolk Club reflects on all the 2022 highlights

The Northern Ireland Suffolk Branch enjoyed a successful year and would like to extend a sincere thank you to all our sponsors and advertisers who supported them throughout the year.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club appreciates your valued support and look forward to working with you again in 2023.

Many thanks to the 2022 sponsors and advertisers:

Danske Bank, Strabane Mills, LES Electronic Solutions, Rowandale Farm, Natural Stockcare Limited, Thompsons, Britmilk, United Feeds, NFU Mutual, Agrikit UK, Wilsons of Rathkenny, Donbraid Livestock Services, AB Europe, Jane Tannahill, Uniblock, Animax.

Young Handlers U9 Years NI Branch Championshps with Oscar Clingen, Britmilk representative.
Overall Spring Lamb Champion from A McNeilly with Danny McKay, Rowandale Farm.
Supreme & Interbreed Champion - NI Suffolk Branch Championships from M Priestley, Judge Jan De Roock and Philip Gurney Natural Stockcare representative
Male Champion from M Priestley & Reserve Male Champion from A Barkley -Premier Sale - Sponsor Sam Ritchie, Strabane Mills.
Overall Champion from S&J McCloskey - Ballymena 2nd sale with sponsor Neil Acheson Animax representative.
1st Prize Gimmer and Overall Champion from Michael & Caolan McNally NI Branch Ewe Sale with Amanda Dunn representing Uniblock
Stockjudging prizewinners NI Branch Championships with Nathan Harvey, Thompsons Feeds
1st Prize Ram Lamb, Male Champion & Overall Supreme Champion from Mark Priestley sold for 10,000gns - Premier Sale - Denis Hunter representing Danske Bank
