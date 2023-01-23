Suffolk Club reflects on all the 2022 highlights
The Northern Ireland Suffolk Branch enjoyed a successful year and would like to extend a sincere thank you to all our sponsors and advertisers who supported them throughout the year.
The club appreciates your valued support and look forward to working with you again in 2023.
Many thanks to the 2022 sponsors and advertisers:
Danske Bank, Strabane Mills, LES Electronic Solutions, Rowandale Farm, Natural Stockcare Limited, Thompsons, Britmilk, United Feeds, NFU Mutual, Agrikit UK, Wilsons of Rathkenny, Donbraid Livestock Services, AB Europe, Jane Tannahill, Uniblock, Animax.
