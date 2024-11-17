Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the ram sales draw to a close, members of the Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society are turning their attention to next year’s lamb crop.

Particularly in focus is the Export Sale of the In Lamb Ewes and Ewe Lambs sale to be held in Ballymena Livestock Market on Monday evening, 18th November. The sale is an Export sale with all females eligible for immediate export on the evening of the sale with guaranteed transport to Europe.

On Monday members will be offering ewes from the top flocks in Northern Ireland scanned in lamb and inspected in accordance with Society breed standard so prospective purchasers can buy with confidence.

With 109 females on offer including ewe lambs from Champion flocks to choose from this year’s sale promises to have stock to suit everyone’s eye and pocket.

Amanda Dunne, Uniblock Representative, and Ben Lamb, NI Suffolk Branch Chairman

Online bidding will be available and potential buyers can register before the sale with MartEye. Download the Marteye app or visit ballymena.marteye.ie on your device to register to bid and view the sale.

Judge for Monday evening’s sale, kindly sponsored by Uniblock Ltd, is Chairman of the NI Suffolk Branch Ben Lamb of the Richhill Flock, Co. Armagh

Judging will commence at 5.00pm followed by the sale at 6.30pm

Catalogue available at www.suffolksheep.org

The NI Suffolk Branch will hold their Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 5th December at 8pm in the Dungannon Rugby Football Club. All members are invited to attend.