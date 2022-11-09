Suffolk Females in strong demand at Ballymena

134 ewes and ewe lambs were catalogued for the evening and met with a clearance rate of 86% with 22 buyers from mainland Europe and eight from the South of Ireland.

The judge for the evening was Stephen Sufferin who awarded Michael & Caolan McNally of the Benedyglen flock 1st prize in the gimmer class. The Co. Derry breeder also went on to take the overall champion honours with his Lakeview Crafty sired ewe in lamb to Castleisle Kingsman which went on to sell for 1,100gns to David McKeeman, Co. Antrim.

The Craigdoo flock of the Grant Brothers also stood well in the gimmer class taking 2nd place with their Castleisle Casanvoa sired ewe in lamb to Limestone Dark Knight being knocked down to Steven Caldwell, Moneymore for 1,000gns. Nicky Lowry stood 3rd and 4th in the gimmer class selling to 1,050gns & 800gns respectively to Jonathan Moon, Ballymena and Sean McKendry, Kilrea. The Fourscore breeder also topped the sale with his Fourscore First One sired ewe in lamb.

1st Prize Aged Ewe & Reserve Champion from Martin & Eoin Butler selling for 1,300gns to Christine Maybin, Ballymena

The aged ewe class saw Martin & Eoin Butler of the Castlewood flock take the winning rosette while going on to take the Reserve Champion title with their Crewelands Captain Morgan sired ewe in lamb to Causeway Ranger this was quickly snapped up by Christine Maybin of the Loughloughan flock for 1,300gns. Ben Lamb stood 2nd with Patrick McVerry taking 3 rd and Philip Kennedy taking the 4th rosette selling to 650gns, 800gns & 500gns respectively.

In the ewe lamb class Sean & Jane McCloskey stood 1 st & 3rd selling to Jan Van Ginderachter, Belgium for 800gns and Martin Brown, Co. Fermanagh for 900gns. Lesley Liggett stood 2nd & 4 th.

Many thanks to the staff at Ballymena Livestock Mart, Michael Smyth who scanned all the sheep and sponsors Uniblock.

Leading prices:

Top priced Gimmer from N Lowry selling for 2,100gns to R Chambers.

Gimmer Class: N Lowry 2,100gns, 1,300gns 1,050gns, 800gns, M McNally 1100gns, 900gns, 850gns, 800gns, P McVerry 1100gns, 950gns, P Kennedy 1000gns, Grant Bros 1000gns, M Butler 900gns, J Trimble 850gns, A McNeilly 850gns

Aged Ewe Class: M Butler 1,300gns, 500gns, P McVerry 800gns, 450gns, B Lamb 650gns, 450gns, P Kennedy 450gns. Ewe Lamb Class: D Andersen 1000gns, S McCloskey 900gns, 800gns, 550gns, L&M Liggett 700gns

Michael & Caolan McNally, Judge: Stephen Sufferin, Suffolk Sheep Society CEO Designate Barrie Turner and Uniblock Representative Amanda Dunn

