Suffolk trade strong at Omagh

William and Stephanie Tait were selected champion by Judge James McCullough selling to a top price of 1,480gns with a Mulinvale Magnum sired lamb, whilst the Co. Tyrone breeder also took the winning pairs rosette. The Reserve Champion title went to Emma Daly of the Fairywater flock with Knockahorn Dazzler sired lamb being knocked down for 800gns. Jack Smyth went on to take the red rosette in the shearling class selling to 780gms.