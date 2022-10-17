News you can trust since 1963
Suffolk trade strong at Omagh

Suffolks were in very strong demand in the penultimate Suffolk ram show and sale held in Omagh Mart.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Champion atthe Omagh sale from S&W Tait sold for 1480gns.
William and Stephanie Tait were selected champion by Judge James McCullough selling to a top price of 1,480gns with a Mulinvale Magnum sired lamb, whilst the Co. Tyrone breeder also took the winning pairs rosette. The Reserve Champion title went to Emma Daly of the Fairywater flock with Knockahorn Dazzler sired lamb being knocked down for 800gns. Jack Smyth went on to take the red rosette in the shearling class selling to 780gms.

The Last Suffolk ram sale for 2022 will be held in Newtownstewart Mart on Wednesday, 19th October at 7pm.

Show Results & Leading Prices at Omagh Sale held on Saturday, 1st October:

1st prize shearling from J&E Smyth sold for 780gns

Shearling Ram: 1st J&E Smyth; 2nd S&W Tait; 3rd K McAdoo

Ram Lamb: 1st S&W Tait; 2nd E Daly; 3rd H Stewart

Pairs: 1st S&W Tait; 2nd E Daly; 3rd K Johnston

Top prices shearlings: K&L Chambers 1000; K&G McAdoo 880, 400; J&E Smyth 780, 560; S&W Tait 960,780; W Moore 500, 440

The winning pairs from S&W Tait

Top price ram lambs: S&W Tait 1,480, 600, 500, 480, 400; E Daly 800, 540 , 480, 460

R McAdoo 700, 660, 500, 400; H Stewart 760, 520, 500, 400,

L&M Liggett 690, 500, 480, 400

M Harkin 640, 520, 480, 400

The Reserve Champion from E Daly sold for 800gns

G McAdoo 500

K Johnston 520, 460

I Donald 460, 440

K McAdoo 540, 420

B Bingham 420, 400

W Moore 420

G&C Williamson 440

