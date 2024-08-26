Summer 2024, has proved to be a busy one for the Ayrshire breeders within the Ulster Club.

Show season kicked off with Balmoral Show in May where Alan Irwin was crowned Champion with Denamona Clever Lassie 2, followed by Beechmount Blink Betty 5 from R & C McConnell in reserve.

Ballymoney, Armagh and Omagh Shows all saw the return of coloured breeds classes. Results for these were as follows:

Ballymoney: Reserve Champion coloured breeds – McLean Family with Priestland Reagan Tiger Lily

Omagh: Champion Coloured Breeds – Alan Irwin with Denamona Plusar Lily.

Ballymena Show had a large turnout of Ayrshires for judge Alan Montgomerie to cast his eye over, but his eventual Champion was found in the Hunter Families – Ardmore Dorothy 102, who was followed by the Suffern Family in Reserve with Ravenhill Priority Ethel 5.

At Antrim Show, judge Philip Mattinson was put to the test with another great turnout of Ayrshires. Here, the Champion yet again was Ardmore Dorothy 102 and the Hunter Family also picked up reserve Champion with Ardmore Lady 11.

Mid-July the Ayrshire World Conference finished its journey in Northern Ireland and visited the herds of Peter Drummond, John Suffern and John Hunter, before completing the tour with a Gala Dinner in the Titanic Hotel, Belfast. As part of the tour John Suffern offered a calf for auction – Ravenhill Panache Ethel 3, this calf was bought by NI breeder, Rebecca McBratney and was the top price lot in the auction.

The penultimate summer event – the Herds Competition, kindly sponsored by Danske Bank and AI Services, saw judges Allen Clarke and Charles Service travel Northern Ireland over three days with Club Chairman Raymond Stewart. The Fleming Family of Mossburnhill Ayrshires kindly hosted the results evening, which was a great evening and members got to take part in stockjudging. Congratulations to all the stockjudging and herds competition winners, with a special mention to large and overall herd winner – John Suffern, Ravenhill.

Finally, on Saturday, 24th August the AHV Multibreed Calf Show was held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre. Judge Scott Taylor picked out the McLean Families, Priestland R Gibbs Sea Lily as Champion, who was also picked out as reserve honorable mention, followed by Raymond Stewarts Fortfield Dorothy 18 in reserve.

Matthew Gordon was crowned Champion handler, with Bobby Wylie in reserve out of two strong handlers classes.

The club would like to express their sincere thanks to all the judges, sponsors and exhibitors for making the summer a success. Special mention must be made to Arwyn Wilson (Balmoral judge) and Scott Taylor (Calf Show judge) as well as the sponsors for the calf show and herds competition – AHV, United Feeds, OB Construction, Farm Wardrobe, Danske Bank and AI Services.

Champion Handler Calf Show - Matthew Gordon

Reserve Champion Calf Calf Show - Fortfield Dorothy 18

Reserve Champion Handler Calf Show - Bobby Wylie

Champion Calf Calf Show - Priestland R Gibbs Sea Lily