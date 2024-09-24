Following on from the strong trade at the Premier sale in July, Omagh and Swatragh sales were no different.

The 8th Annual Omagh Show and Sale took place on Friday 9th August 2024 in Beatties Pedigree Centre, kindly sponsored by Top Flock. The sale saw an entry of 40 sheep, supported by breeders near and far. Judge for the event was Mr Adam Armour of the Woodvale Flock, Dromara who runs a herd of pedigree Angus Cattle, complimented by a small flock of pedigree Dorsets, and is no stranger to breed shows and sales.

His pick of the day went to lot 29 “Ashvale G957” from Caroline McKeown who stood top of the ewe lamb class. This Downkillybegs Evolution daughter out of Drumlin Z07 exhibited excellent style and correctness, also catching the eye of breeder John Duggan, selling for 900gns.

The reserve and opposite sex to champion went to William and Karen Carson, with lot 2 “Downkillybegs GiffGaff”, winner of the ram lamb class. Sired by Hydes Flashman out of Downkillybegs D831 this smart lamb went on to find his new home with William McCracken, Loughgall, selling for a price of 500gns.

Achieving a price of 850gns was lot 26 from Steven Lyons, with his second prize ewe lamb “Bencran G1654”. Sired by Wilsey Dapper out of homebred ewe Bencran D1295. This eye-catching lamb didn't go unnoticed by fellow breeder, Thomas Wright finding its new home in Ballymoney.

Trade remained steady throughout the sale with other leading prices as follows: G&S Miller 580gns to S Lyons, S Lyons 500gns to K O’Connell, C McKeown 480gns to M Cunningham, C McKeown 480gns to L Moore, C McKeown 420gns to J Duggan, M Hamilton 420gns to J Henderson and G&S Miller 420gns to J Henderson.

Show results:

Ewe lamb: 1st C McKeown, 2nd S Lyons, 3rd S Lyons, 4th G&S Miller, 5th G&S Miller

Ram lamb: 1st W&K Carson, 2nd J Baird & Son, 3rd G&S Miller, 4th G&S Miller, 5th A&G Sloane

Champion: C McKeown

Reserve Champion: W&K Carson

Fast forward two weeks, and it was onto the 3rd Annual Swatragh show and sale held in Swatragh Livestock market on Friday 23rd August 2024, kindly sponsored by Strabane Mills Ltd.

A similar entry to Omagh saw 47 quality sheep brought forward, again being supported by breeders from across Northern Ireland. Judge for this sale was Miss Laura Fulton of the Whitehill Flock, Dungiven. Running a large commercial sheep enterprise at home, working with Dorset genetics for both pedigree and crossbreeding purposes offered a stern eye for quality stock.

Her pick of the day went to lot 31 from James and Craig Robson, with “Ballyhamage G640” who was winner of the ewe lamb class. Sired by Galgorm Fergus out of Ballyhamage D716 this sparky, super skinned lamb went on to achieve the top price of the day of 600gns selling to Mark Hamilton.

In reserve was lot 3 from Caroline McKeown with “Ashvale Grand Slam” a Ballyhamage Del Pierro son out of Drumlin B484. This sharp upstanding lamb stood top in the ram lamb class. It was a successful day out for the Ashvale Flock, achieving another red ribbon with lot 18, 1st prize shearling ewe “Ashvale F912”. This sweet June born shearling sired by Ashvale Bruno out of Dunbreen D292 sold in lamb for 480gns to Brian Donnelly.

Show results

Shearling ram: 1st J Crozier

Ram lamb: 1st C McKeown, 2nd C Mckeown, 3rd G&S Miller

Shearling ewe: 1st C Mckeown, 2nd C McKeown, 3rd R&R Hewitt

Ewe lamb: 1st J&C Robson, 2nd J&C Robson, 3rd C McKeown, 4th C McKeown,5th J&C Robson

Again, consistent demand brought consistent prices with other leading prices as follows: J&C Robson 460gns to J Torrens, C McKeown 450gns to J Okane, C Mckeown 420gns to J Duggan and C McKeown 400gns to A Boyd.

Following on from the success of both the Omagh and Swatragh sales, attention now turns to the penultimate sale of the season. The 35th Autumn show and sale will take place on Monday 14th October in Ballymena Livestock Market, providing a final opportunity of the year to invest in Dorset genetics, which offer an abundance of benefits to any progressive sheep enterprise.

1 . Reserve & Best Opposite sex to Champion , Mark Crawford, Sponsor Top Flock, William Carson, Judge Adam Armour, Judge, Woodvale floc.jpg Reserve & Best Opposite sex to Champion, Mark Crawford, Sponsor Top Flock, William Carson, Judge Adam Armour, Judge, Woodvale flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Supreme Champion with sponsor Mark Crawford, Top Flock, Fiona McKeown and judge Adam Armour Woodvale Flock.jpg Supreme Champion with sponsor Mark Crawford, Top Flock, Fiona McKeown and judge Adam Armour Woodvale Flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Craig Robson with overall supreme champion, judge Laura Fulton and Samuel Ritchie from Strabane Mills (sponsor).jpg Craig Robson with overall supreme champion, judge Laura Fulton and Samuel Ritchie from Strabane Mills (sponsor). Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Caroline McKeown with reserve champion, judge Laura Fulton and sponsor Samuel Ritchie from Strabane Mills.jpg Caroline McKeown with reserve champion, judge Laura Fulton and sponsor Samuel Ritchie from Strabane Mills Photo: freelance Photo Sales