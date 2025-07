Super stock on offer at Swatragh

stock image

Monday 28th July saw an entry of 50 cattle presented for sale at Swatragh which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cows sold to 332p/kg for a Sim at 850kg and to a top of £2830 per head for the same cow.

Heifers sold to 475p/kg for a Lim at 324kg (£1540) and to a top of £2650 per head for an SHB at 760kg (348p/kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks sold to 462p/kg for a Lim at 318kg (£1470) and to a top of £2500 per head for a Lim at 576kg (434p/kg).

Sample prices

Fat Cows (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Sim 850kg £2830 (332), Upperlands producer, Lim 670kg £1960 (292), Upperlands producer, AA 730kg £2120 (290).

Heifers

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Lim 324kg £1540 (475), Upperlands producer, Lim 346kg £1610 (465), Upperlands producer, Sim 354kg £1550 (438), Maghera producer, Lim 390kg £1680 (431), Upperlands producer, Sim 380kg £1610 (424), Cookstown producer, Her 312kg £1170 (375), Cookstown producer, AA 312kg £1120 (359).

400 to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Lim 456kg £2050 (450), Upperlands producer, Lim 440kg £1930 (439), Broughshane producer, CH 474kg £1990 (420), Upperlands producer, Lim 426kg £1680 (394), Claudy producer, BB 418kg £1560 (373), Claudy producer, BB 456kg £1650 (362), Broughshane producer, Sal 484kg £1740 (360), Claudy producer, BB 462kg £1630 (353), Claudy producer, CH 452kg £1590 (352).

500kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broughshane producer, CH 516kg £2260 (438), Broughshane producer, BB 508kg £1990 (392), Limavady producer, SHB 590kg £2120 (359).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Limavady producer, SHB 640kg £2360 (368), Limavady producer SHB 760kg, £2650 (348).

Bullocks

up to 400kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Lim 318kg £1470 (462), Swatragh producer Lim 300kg £1350 (450), Limavady producer, Gal 340kg £1280 (376), Limavady producer, Gal 374kg £1310 (350), Tamlaght producer, BB 380kg £1310 (345), Limavady producer, Gal 392kg £1320 (337), Limavady producer, Gal 270kg £910 (337).

400kg to 500kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Gal 410kg £1440 (351), Limavady producer, Gal 448kg £1520 (339), Claudy producer, Sim 458kg £1540 (336).

500kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, Lim 576kg £2500 (434).

Weekly Sheep Sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another super entry of 1600 sheep on Saturday, 26th July at Swatragh met a great trade with 1150 lambs and 450 fat ewes entered.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £226 for 1 lamb at 29kg and to a top of 779p/kg for 1 lamb at 29kg.

Fat ewes to a top of £248 and fat rams to £220 with numerous lots making super prices.

Heavy Lambs - 24kg and over (p/kg)

Portglenone producer, 1 lamb 29kg £226 (779), Crumlin producer, 1 lamb 26kg £196 (754), Crumlin producer, 2 lambs 25kg £156.50 (626), Loughguile producer, 2 lambs 35.5kg £210 (592), Limavady producer, 14 lambs 26kg £153 (588), Strabane producer, 23 lambs 24.5kg £143.50 (586), Aghadowey producer, 3 lambs 26kg £151.50 (583), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 24kg £139.50 (581), Cookstown producer, 8 lamb 24kg £139.50 (581), Derry producer, 35 lambs 26.5kg £152 (574), Limavady producer, 4 lambs 25kg £143.50 (574).

Mid Weight Lambs - 21kg up to 24kg (p/kg)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 21.5kg £134.50 (626), Garvagh producer, 7 lambs 22.6kg £138.50 (613), Limavady producer, 14 lambs 22.9kg £140 (611), Swatragh producer, 8 lambs 23kg £140.50 (611), Portglenone producer, 11 lambs 21kg £128 (610), Rasharkin producer, 1 lamb 23kg £140 (609), Toomebridge producer, 10 lambs 21.8kg £132.50 (608), Garvagh producer, 15 lambs 21.8kg £132 (606), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 21.3kg £128.50 (603), Moneymore producer, 5 lambs 22.4kg £135 (603), Drum producer, 34 lambs 23.3kg £140 (601).

Light Lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 16 lambs 18.3kg £122 (666), Omagh producer, 6 lambs 19.8kg £131 (662), Cookstown producer, 4 lambs 18kg £118 (656), Dungiven producer, 20 lambs 19.9kg £127 (638), Garvagh producer, 10 lambs 20kg £126.50 (633), Rasharkin producer, 9 lambs 20kg £125.50 (628), Maghera producer, 14 lambs 20.2kg £124 (614), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 19.7kg £120.50 (612), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 19.7kg £120.50 (612), Swatragh producer, 9 lambs 19.7kg £120.50 (612), Ballyronan producer, 7 lambs 19.7kg £120 (609).

Store Lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Omagh producer, 15 lambs 15.9kg £118 (742), Draperstown producer, 24 lambs 16.9kg £119.50 (707), Cookstown producer, 3 lambs 16kg £113 (706), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 17.5kg £120.50 (689), Ballycastle producer, 3 lambs 16kg £110 (688), Ballyronan producer, 2 lambs 16.5kg £112 (679), Greysteel producer, 8 lambs 15.4kg £104 (675), Donemana producer, 2 lambs 14.5kg £97 (669), Castledawson producer, 1 lamb 17kg £110 (647), Castledawson producer, 8 lambs 16.5kg £105 (636), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 16.3kg £104 (638).

Fat Ewes

Claudy producer, 1 ewe £248, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £228, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe £228, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £212, Knockloughrim producer, 3 ewes £210, Dungannon producer, 3 ewes £210, Ballinderry producer, 3 ewes £206, Drum producer, 1 ewe £202, Ballintoy producer, 5 ewes £200, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £196, Rasharkin producer, 1 ewe £190, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £190, Derry producer, 6 ewes £186, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £186, Gulladuff producer, 4 ewes £184.

Fat Rams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garvagh producer, 1 ram £220, Greysteel producer, 2 rams £156, Greysteel producer, 1 ram £146.

Breeding Sheep Sale

Thursday, 24th July saw the return of the Breeding sheep and store lamb sales with a great entry of 400 sheep which resulted in a great trade for all stock on offer.

Breeding Hoggets reached a high of £278 for 4 hoggets.

Ewes and Lambs to a top of £300 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.

Breeding Ewe Lambs reached a high of £208 for 4 ewe lambs.

Store Lambs to a top of £125 for multiple pens of lambs.

Breeding Hoggets

Dromore producer, 4 hogs £278, Draperstown producer, 8 hogs £260, Banbridge producer, 8 hogs £256, Benburb producer, 6 hogs £245, Dunloy producer, 13 hogs £245, Dungannon producer, 4 hogs £242, Eglinton producer, 8 hogs £235, Eglinton producer, 12 hogs £235, Dunloy producer, 12 hogs £230, Eglinton producer, 10 hogs £228, Benburb producer, 6 hogs £228, Benburb producer, 2 hogs £222, Eglinton producer, 9 hogs £220, Dunloy producer, 12 hogs £220, Benburb producer, 4 hogs £218, Dunloy producer, 12 hogs £218, Eglinton producer, 9 hogs £210.

Ewes and Lambs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pomeroy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Pomeroy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285.

Pomeroy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Pomeroy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280.

Pomeroy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255.

Breeding Ewe Lambs

Claudy producer, 4 lambs £208, Dromore producer, 8 lambs £170, Dromore producer, 5 lambs £168.

Store Lambs

Drumsurn producer, 30 lambs £125, Swatragh producer, 11 lambs £125, Fintona producer, 5 lambs £125, Claudy producer, 8 lambs £124, Desertmartin producer, 5 lambs £120, Desertmartin producer, 4 lambs £118, Desertmartin producer, 6 lambs £110, Claudy producer, 4 lambs £92.