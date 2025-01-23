Super trade at Ballymena Babes sale

The sale resulted in no less than than 27 sheep breaking the £1,000 mark and the sale averaged £1,078 for 70 head of sheep.

The Herdman family’s Templepark flock led the trade at the Ballymena Babes in-lamb sale when taking the top call of 4000gns for their gimmer HKP2302435.

Sired by Cherrylea Fireball, this one is out of a dam by the homebred Templepark Candy Crush and sold in-lamb to Strathbogie Gaffer. Scanned with twins she sold to Mark Patterson, Alderview, with a half share retained by the Herdman family.

Second in line at 3000gns was one from Eammon Conway’s Paramor flock, CYE2300485.

This one is by Annakisha Edan and out of a dam by Milnbank Anderlecht. Sold carrying to Drumadowney Gambler, she found a new home with Michael McBride.

Then came Lot 25 at 2800gns, with this being from Philip Dodds’ Tullybrannigan consignment. Sired by Sportsmans Dare Devil, this one, DOD230651, is out of a dam by Rhaeadr Best Of The Best and sold in-lamb to Corbo Golden Boy when taken by Jonny Cubitt, Drumcon.

It was back to the Templepark flock for the next best call of 2600gns (Lot 84), this time paid for a ewe hogg, HKP2402620. She’s a Strathbogie Gaffer daughter out of a dam by Milnbank Ed Shearing and sold to Stewart Ferris, Bellefield.

Another ewe hogg then traded at 2400gns, with this being SEA2400853 from Sean McCloskey’s Glenroe flock. She’s by Clinterty Yuga Khan and out of a dam by Haymount Eye Of The Beholder. She was the pick of Ronan O’Connor, Wexford.

Making 2200gns was another ewe hogg from the same home, with this being a full ET sister to the last. She sold to R Gallagher, Co Sligo.

And at 2000gns was another of Philip Dodds’ gimmers, DOD2300650. She’s by Sportsmans Dare Devil and out of a dam by Rhaeadr Best Of The Best and was knocked down to Jonathan Neill, Co Down.

Averages; 54 gimmers £1048.06, 16 ewe hoggs £1181.25 (J A McClelland and Sons).

1 . 2,200gns ewe Lamb from Glenroe Pedigree.JPG 2,200gns ewe Lamb from Glenroe Pedigree Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 2,400gns ewe lamb from Glenroe Pedigrees.JPG 2,400gns ewe lamb from Glenroe Pedigrees Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Lot 84 Top Priced Ewe Lamb £2,600gns.JPG Lot 84 Top Priced Ewe Lamb £2,600gns Photo: freelance Photo Sales