Superb trade for cattle at Newtownstewart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A good offering of cattle at Newtownstewart met a superb trade with Fat Cows selling to £2700 and 375ppk.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers to £2455 £1860 over weight while Bullocks sold to £2390 and £1670 over weight.

Heifer prices: Wm McKean Fyfin 595kgs £2455, 575kgs £2190 and £2090. B Blee 680kgs £2375, 580kgs £2085; T N Dooher 590kgs £2290, 490kgs £1830 and £1700, 525kgs £1820, 505kgs £1690, 445kgs £1475; J Allen Fyfin 595kgs £2220, R Pollock 565kgs £2070, 525kgs £1925, 515kgs £1780. R McCrea 590kgs £2000, M Hollywood 425kgs £1920 (452ppk) 430kgs £1850, 390kgs £1500; A Patrick Drumlegagh 540kgs £1880, 490kgs £1750 and £1670, 510kgs £1720, 500 £1700, £1670 and £1645; S McElrea 465kgs £1880, 480kgs £1875, 400kgs £1610; R Allison Strahulter 435kgs £1840, 420kgs £1805 and £1670, 395kgs £1750; R F Milligan 330kgs £1530, 340kgs £1530, 325kgs £1340 and £1305 S Connolly 425kgs £1570, 360kgs £1470, 405kgs £1390. B Moss 405kgs £1400, 425kgs £1300, 385kgs £1375, 305kgs £1370, 410kgs £1370. M Conway Greencastle 350kgs £1390 330kgs £1370, 295kgs £1295; Lighter Heifers sold from £740 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullock and Bull prices: R McCrea 720kgs £2390, 610kgs £2065, 565kgs £1950; R Matthewson 565kgs £2200, 545kgs £2180, 570kgs £2160, 500kgs £1925, 475kgs £1760.

stock image

R Buchanan 540kgs £2060, 530kgs £1980, 500kgs £1955; D A Sinclair 480kgs £1680; Ivan McCrea 470kgs £1645, 485kgs £1580, 390kgs £1375 and £1315, 410kgs £1360; S Connolly 360kgs £1630 and £1435, 420kgs £1480; M Conway 375kgs £1600, 350kgs £1465, 310kgs £1360 and £1330, 275kgs £1100. W Hawkes 445kgs £1520 and £1360. Liam Kelly 370kgs £1485, 375kgs £1440, 350kgs £1315 and £1270, 300kgs £1260; S Fox 205kgs £965, 180kgs £910; Other Bullocks sold from £720 up.

Fat Cows: Ms S Allen 720kgs £375, 630kgs £1970; N Kee 660kgs £370, 735kgs £321 Wm Ballantine 745kgs £285, 645kgs £287; G McCrea 735kgs £287. W A and D King 550kgs £322; R Allison 630kgs £313; G Kerr Drumquin 610kgs £275; Fries Cows sold from £188 up.