Supermarket veg cuts extremely concerning, says UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has expressed significant concern about the heavy discounting of vegetables and potatoes by supermarkets in the run-up to Christmas.

While these promotions may offer short-term benefits for consumers, the UFU warns that they risk undermining the sustainability of local farming by devaluing Northern Ireland’s produce.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “Consumers may appreciate these significant discounts, but we must recognise the hidden cost on the farmer’s end to produce potatoes and veg. The rising cost of growing produce has placed huge pressure on farmers, and this type of pricing strategy by the supermarket diminishes the true value of their labour. This relentless discounting also creates unrealistic expectations and perceptions among shoppers about what it truly costs to produce high-quality, local food while putting pressure on already tight margins for growers.”

Although supermarkets claim to absorb the financial hit from these promotions, farmers’ experience of produce price cuts say otherwise.

Glen Cuddy

“We can’t pretend like these local food discounts don’t have consequences. In the end, it’s the farmers who feel the true impact of reduced prices in supermarkets. They are the ones left struggling to manage lower farmgate prices throughout the year. We understand promotions can help drive sales and attract customers, but it’s critical that growers are not left footing the bill through unsustainable farmgate prices. Retailers need to ensure that these festive discounts are not detrimental to the livelihoods of local farmers.

“We have requested meetings with the major retailers early in the New Year to discuss these concerns and advocate for a fairer pricing approach that supports the long-term viability of NI’s vegetable sector. Farmers play a vital role in delivering high-quality produce to supermarket shelves, and they deserve to be paid fairly for their efforts. Retailers must commit to ensuring sustainable pricing that allows our growers to thrive,” said Mr Cuddy.