Support a strong start

In young ruminants the old adage ‘an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure’, is particularly relevant as the impact of respiratory and digestive diseases in lambs and calves reach far beyond the cost of treatment.

A single case of calf diarrhoea in a dairy replacement heifer can reduce average daily gain by 50g/day and first lactation milk yield by 10% (Abuelo et al., 2021). In short, a bout of scour could cost upwards of £200 when taking into consideration treatment and lost milk. Similarly, respiratory disease more than doubles the risk of mortality and reduces first lactation milk yield by 5% (AFBI data). It is wise to invest in your youngstock to protect long term profitability.

Colostrum: quantity, quality, quickly! For a strong, healthy start in life, colostrum quantity and quality is critical. Give newborn calves 3to 4 L (or 10% bodyweight) of colostrum from the first milking within 2 hours of birth. Follow this by offering (not forcing) a second feed within 24 hours of birth. Similarly, lambs should receive 200ml of colostrum within 2 hours of birth and 200ml per kg body weight in colostrum within the first 24 hours. Feeding colostrum and transition milk up to 5 days after birth in calves and lambs will also improve gut health and function, depending on herd health advice.

Feed more energy A calf or lamb uses energy to meet metabolism requirements, regulate temperature and fight disease. Providing young ruminants with a higher plane of nutrition will allow them to do this more effectively. In the first weeks after birth the vast majority of energy is consumed through milk, so increasing the volume of milk fed will improve growth and organ development.

Pulmo CX is an effective non-antibiotic feed additive which helps maintain respiratory comfort and gut integrity in calves and lambs. Pulmo CX contains concentrated eucalyptus oil which aids in expelling foreign substances by two modes of action. First, lung airway secretions (mucus) are increased which catches particles and pathogens. Secondly, Pulmo CX influences the beat activity of the cilia in the respiratory tract to create a more effective flow of mucus out of the airways. This action supports respiratory health and facilitates easy breathing.

Pulmo CX also maintains gut integrity by blending saponins and phenols which work to disrupt protozoa membranes within the gut. These active plant extracts also reduce inflammation in the small intestine which in turn supports nutrient absorption.

To obtain the full benefit of immune support, it is recommended to feed Pulmo CX for a minimum of four weeks during risk periods such as the milk-feeding period (scour and pneumonia risk), weaning or transition periods (digestive sensitivity/upset). Pulmo CX is available in:

- Milk powder - incorporated into the Milkivit +Pulmo range

- Feed – speak to your feed supplier to add Pulmo CX to your current starter and grower rations Pulmo CX is suitable for feeding to calves, lambs and kids and is compatible with vaccines and antibiotics. As this is a natural product there is no withdrawal period and can be used in organic farming.