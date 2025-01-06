Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recent trial work at Reaseheath College confirms that lambs reared on Lamlac milk replacer mixed and fed cold drink as much and perform as well as lambs reared on warm milk.

“After following recommended rearing practices in early life, feeding lambs cold ad lib milk offers shepherds a simple, practical and highly cost-effective method of rearing any surplus offspring if warm water is not available or boiler heating facilities are compromised,” says Dr Jessica Cooke from Lamlac.

She adds that the ability to feed Lamlac cold can also be useful in situations when rearing lambs of different ages requires milk to be fed at a constant temperature.

In the Reaseheath trial, designated surplus lambs from triplet-bearing ewes (largest lamb from each litter; leaving two equal sized lambs on the ewe) were left on the ewe to suckle colostrum for six to 10 hours. Ewe colostrum quality was tested at birth.

Surplus lambs can thrive on cold milk

Following this initial first colostrum feeding period, the trial lambs were removed and fed a second feed of ewe colostrum (own ewe or pooled) via a bottle and teat (or a tube) at a rate of 50ml/kg bodyweight.

Lambs were then fed Lamlac via a bottle and teat every six hours for the first 24 hours. Lambs were then introduced to the training pen and fed warm milk ad lib (Lamlac at 25ºC) for seven days.

On day nine, lambs were allocated to either the warm milk pen or the cold milk pen.

“When the results were analysed, it was clear that lamb performance was similar across both treatments, although the lambs fed cold milk tended to be heavier from day 14 through to weaning, resulting in a slightly greater body weight at weaning (13.1kg v 12.4kg),” explains Dr Cooke.

She points out that this slightly greater body weight at weaning finding in the cold milk fed group was probably explained by the fact that these lambs were observed as being more active in eating creep feed.

“It was clear that feeding lambs cold milk from just over a week of age had no negative impact on their performance. In fact, lambs fed cold milk performed marginally better through to weaning – achieving a daily live weight gain of 0.27kg/day compared with the 0.25kg/day delivered by the warm milk fed group of lambs.

"The slight performance advantage is thought to be due to the greater creep feed intake,” concludes Dr Cooke.