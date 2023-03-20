Surplus lambs reared on Ewe-reka outperform twins suckling their mother

Seamus and Amanda

​Seamus Browne runs Errigal Suffolks at Listillion near Letterkenny, County Donegal.

Seamus established the flock in 2008 and since then, from an initial select group of six females, he now has 80 pedigree ewes and four stock rams and his flock rates as one of the best in Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lambs are regularly weighed as part of Sheep Ireland’s Eurostar program; they are also muscle scanned to monitor performance.

Joe and Seamus in Letterkenny

Errigal Suffolks are renowned for excellent ratings on the program and, based on performance results, has been recommended by Sheep Ireland to other breeders.

Lambing gets underway on the farm at the end of December with Ewe-reka milk replacer used to artificially rear surplus lambs that cannot be reared on the ewe, usually triplet and quad lambs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seamus has been feeding Ewe-reka for three years – he was initially drawn to it for the simple reason that it included ewes’ milk and he had heard good reports from other breeders.

“It made sense to feed lambs a milk replacer that was as close as possible to their mother’s milk,’’ says Seamus.

Lambs are fed fresh colostrum from the ewe where possible.

“Feeding new-born lambs colostrum little and often every few hours during the first 24 hours is the secret, volume required will vary depending on lamb birthweight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each of Seamus’ lambs consumes approximately 13-15kg of milk replacer for seven weeks on the ad-lib system.

For him, the results seen in both health and performance of lambs reared on Ewe-reka have been exceptional with no poor thrive in multiple birth lambs.

“All the multiple birth lambs reared artificially performed equally as well as their single-born siblings and in some cases better than twins fed by their mothers,’’ he reports.

Ewe-reka is an extremely easy and safe product to use, Seamus adds, with excellent palatability and no evidence of digestive or infective upsets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think the inclusion of ewe’s milk in the milk replacer definitely reduces the risk of bloat in the lambs fed on the feeder,’’ he says.

Seamus is satisfied that he has found a product that delivers the high performance he expects from the flock genetics.

After a visit to Errigal Suffolks in the first week of February, Dr Amanda Dunn of Ewe-reka manufacturer, Bonanza Calf Nutrition, noted that lambs born at the beginning of the year and reared on Ewe-reka weighed more than 20kg.

“With excellent genetics, colostrum management, good nutrition, and overall husbandry these lambs were performing excellently,’’ says Dr Dunn.

Advertisement

Advertisement