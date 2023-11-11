Survey shows high public concern for sustainable, local food production into the future

​Results of a public survey carried out in Northern Ireland earlier this year have revealed that consumers are highly concerned about the future impact of climate change on food harvests.

In addition, 81% of those surveyed cite the safeguarding of affordable, sustainably-produced local food as a high priority.

Two thirds (66%) of respondents are supportive of farmers getting financial help from the public pot to adapt and build resilience for the future.

The survey, RESIL RISK NI 2023, aimed to capture public perception of climate risks and adaptation in Northern Ireland by asking participants a range of questions on priorities and beliefs.

Jill Montgomery, Rural Resilience Project Coordinator and Bronagh O'Kane, a winner of Soil Farmer of the Year, at Bronagh's farm walk in Cookstown recently.

Jill Montgomery, Northern Ireland Environment Link's (NIEL’s) Rural Resilience Coordinator, said one of the encouraging outcomes of the research is that “the importance of food and farming is clearly a growing issue for the public after decades of a disconnect”.

She added: “And not just what we produce but how we produce it, and that farmers need support to adapt. Food production cannot be just an economic issue. It needs to work with the environment on which we depend, with our local communities and be nutritious".

Half of the respondents to the survey said they would be prepared to pay more for locally sourced food (52% likely) and a large majority strongly supported reducing dependency on imported goods.

While intentions can differ from actions, this finding indicates an increasing awareness of the importance to consumers of the environmental footprint of food production and supporting their local communities. This reflects a change in public mood and expectations towards food and farming, across the UK.

The survey is part of the wider rural resilience project, which has been running since May 2022, led by NIEL.

The project is designed to support the vision for resilient agriculture by providing information to farmers on climate risks and opportunities for their businesses, and practical approaches to adjust and prepare, as well as inputting to agri-policy and improving baseline data to inform future research.

As part of the rural resilience project, NIEL hosted workshops across Northern Ireland with farmers to understand more about their experiences of climate change impacts and their views on building farm business resilience for the future.

The top impacts perceived by participant farmers was that of increased rainfall or rainfall intensity on land or crops and increasing difficulty planning ahead, with a smaller proportion observing summer drought and negative impacts on animal health.

Almost 75% viewed the value of nature and the environment as 'highly important/critical' for the future of farming and half of participants had made changes to enhance the resilience of their farm business that had environmental rewards (mostly citing cost savings as the key incentive).

Farmers highlighted the need for more and consistent information on what step changes would work best in their individual context, and financial incentives to aid the transition, that are designed with farmer input.

Jill Montgomery concluded: "What also came across in the workshops is that farmers value peer-to-peer mentoring, greater public understanding of the relationship between the farming on the land and the food on supermarket shelves, and greater equality along the food supply chain.

“Three-quarters of Northern Ireland's land is farmed in some way which places farmers at the heart of the transition to sustainable land management and food production.”

In a recent UK study, over 90% of farmers surveyed think that the farming industry is currently ill-equipped and under-resourced to enable a transition at scale.

While NIEL recognises that there are many practical and financial challenges facing farmers in Northern Ireland and much support necessary, it is encouraging to see an increasing number of farmers who are taking steps towards agricultural practices that seek to reduce artificial inputs and restore soil health, and improve efficiency.

While policies provide necessary frameworks, farmer-led change in attitudes, behaviours and practice from the bottom up is the key to systemic transformation.

Bronagh O'Kane, a progressive beef and sheep farmer from Cookstown, who attended the Rural Resilience Workshop in Dungannon commented: "This project and associated research provides an important platform for farmers to input their expertise to policy decisions, and to learn about new ideas for building resilience to climate change and other challenges.