The DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart, has urged consumers to support our sheep sector by considering and pivoting purchasing towards wool products.

Wool is a natural and sustainable resource suitable for a wide variety of uses such as knitwear and clothing, carpets, mattresses and insulation.

The Upper Bann election candidate said: “The sheep sector is a significant employer in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Sheep play a key part in bio-diversity and countryside management in upland and lowland areas. They also contribute significantly to the economy through the sale of breeding sheep and lambs and meat products.

“Sheep farmers could boost the viability of their enterprises by achieving better returns for the annual wool clip. In the 1950’s wool was a highly valued national resource, but it has steadily declined over the years due to a growth in synthetic fibres.

“Wool is an undervalued resource globally and plastic is its greatest competitor. Following the forthcoming Westminster elections, I am calling for the new incoming Government to wake-up to the sustainability credentials of wool.”

Ms Lockhart added: “We all need to reduce our environmental impact as the country strives towards Net Zero goals. Petroleum-based polymers – plastics – are found in widely used synthetic materials such as polyester, nylon, acrylic and even vegan leather. These materials have non-biodegradable properties.

“The benefits of wool are endless. It is durable, fire retardant, fully traceable, hard wearing, recyclable and bio-degradable. Wool is classed as a by-product and is treated as a wasted resource, but the facts are it is natural and very versatile."

Carla Lockhart continued: "Sheep shearing is a health and welfare requirement, but in the current market the wool cheque falls well below the costs associated with shearing.

“The UK produces around 32 million kilograms of wool annually. The Government and farming unions should support British Wool to raise awareness of its sustainability and economic value. More focus should be directed at establishing new, high-value markets for wool.

“New support models for NI will reduce the size of what is set to become a farm sustainability payment. Encouraging manufacturers to utilise wool and building consumer demand would maximise returns at the farmgate. Wool would no longer be classed as a by-product of sheep production, but as a valuable sought-after commodity.