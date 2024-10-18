Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A transformative workshop on soil health and regenerative farming practices was recently held in Boho, Co. Fermanagh.

Jointly hosted by Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster Wildlife, with generous support from the EIT Food Grow Project and the AFN Network+, the event attracted a diverse group of farmers and agricultural enthusiasts eager to learn innovative techniques to enhance their farming practices.

The workshop was delivered by Niels Corfield, a renowned expert in regenerative agriculture. Corfield’s engaging sessions focused on practical strategies to improve soil health, which is crucial for sustainable farming. He emphasised the importance of regenerative practices to “weather-proof” farms, ensuring resilience against climate variability.

The morning sessions were classroom-based, where participants delved into the theory behind soil health and regenerative farming. Corfield provided in-depth insights into extending the grazing season, managing pastures more effectively, and the benefits of adaptive grazing, microbes, subsoiling and gypsum application.

Attendees pictures at the recent farm walk held on weatherproofing your farm.

In the afternoon, attendees moved to the field for hands-on activities. They conducted soil compaction tests by digging holes and examining soil profiles. Percolation tests were also performed to assess water infiltration rates. A stark difference was observed between grazed and ungrazed areas of the field, highlighting the impact of continuous grazing on soil structure and health.

Participants left the workshop with a wealth of knowledge and practical tips to implement on their farms. The event underscored the growing interest in regenerative farming practices and the vital role of soil health in sustainable agriculture. By adopting these methods, farmers in Co. Fermanagh and beyond can look forward to more resilient and productive farming systems.