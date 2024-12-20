Swann Calls on Muir to reverse 'short-sighted' withdraw of support for anglers

Robin Swann MP has called on DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA to reverse his ‘short-sighted’ decision to withdraw support for anglers and has urged Muir to engage urgently with the Ulster Angling Federation.

Following to the announcement that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has stopped all secretarial support, and promotional and development activities for the Angling Forum, and that the Public Angling Estate will not be stocked in 2025, South Antrim MP Robin Swann said: “I fully support the Ulster Angling Federation in their work to grow and promote the sport of Angling, and I urge the DAERA Minister to meet with the Federation urgently to address this unacceptable decision.

“From license and permit sales, DAERA generated nearly £600,000 from anglers and the Ulster Angling Federation has called on their members to stop purchasing DEARA inland Fisheries Licence and to instead purchase a Lough Agency License and a DAERA endorsement, and as a result, removing significant funding from DAERA Inland Fisheries.

“I echo the calls of the Federation for Anglers to support clubs and private fisheries following the Minister’s decision to withdraw support from our local Anglers.”