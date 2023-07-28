The North Antrim MLA said: “TB is not a problem of farmers making but it is one that farmers day and daily are forced to deal with the consequences of. Incidence rates locally are going through the roof and instead of DAERA at long last stepping up to support farmers, it’s only putting more barriers in their way.

“I’ve long had serious concerns about how the new replacement for APHIS is being rolled out. I remember sitting on the Stormont Agriculture Committee many years ago questioning Departmental officials about just how prepared they really were going to be for the rollout of the NI Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS). Whilst commitments were given, they have long since been broken and in reality the scheme is now being delivered a full five years behind schedule.

“Whilst I understand new IT projects can be notorious for failing to happen on time, there can be no excuses for all the time and all the money that has been wasted since.

Robin Swann

“Nevertheless, after so many delays progress with NIFAIS is now being made but unfortunately, despite all the time there has been since for DAERA to properly manage its rollout, once again the TB testing programme is going to be significantly disrupted.

“As part of the data transfer from APHIS to the new NIFAIS system, there’s going to be huge disruption on TB testing during a three-week period from 21 August to 11 September 2023.

“Whilst I appreciate many farms prefer not to test during the summer months if they can, it’s very easy for DAERA to simply sit back and ask herd keepers, whose compulsory TB tests fall within this period, to contact their private vets to arrange an alternative date to ensure they avoid going overdue. The Department has been clear that restrictions will be imposed if they do go overdue, even though it’s the Department itself responsible for this latest disruption.

“This latest shambles follows similar problems earlier this year also related to the NIFAIS rollout, as well as DAERA seperately failing to agree a TB contract with private vets on time. This year has seen the entire TB testing programme lurch from one problem to the next.