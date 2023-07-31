The Northern Ireland National Charolais Show returned to Clogher Agricultural Show on 26th July 2023.

There was a great showing of Charolais cattle, as judged by the discerning eye of David Erskine, Fieldview Charolais of County Monaghan. Thanks must go to the Stewards Liam Devine and Bartley Finnigan.

The Supreme Champion and Senior Female Champion titles of the day were won by Loughriscouse Rosalva, a three-year-old heifer bred and exhibited by Harry Heron of County Down. Rosalva was sired by the popular AI bull Harestone Hercules and born to Loughriscouse Nightingale, a daughter of Ballymather Jackpot.

Brigadoon Triton took Reserve Supreme Champion and Intermediate Male Champion. A fifteen-month-old bull bred and exhibited by WD & JA Connolly of County Down. Sired by Brigadoon Reno, a son of the easy-calving, 12,000gns Wesley Equinox, and Triton’s dam, Brigadoon Olive, is a daughter of the 10,000gns Goldies Icon.

Following Rosalva to earn Reserve Senior Female Champion was Gallaran Sadie, a two-year-old heifer exhibited by Patrick Gallagher of County Londonderry. Sadie was born to Woodpark Hannah, a daughter of the 19,000gns Corrie Alan, and sired by Maerdy Obama.

Loughriscouse Tamara is another Harestone Hercules-sired heifer who achieved the Intermediate Female Championship. A fourteen-month-old heifer bred and exhibited by Harry Heron of County Down. This sweet young heifer is out of Loughriscouse Ivory, who goes back to Brigadoon Fernando.

Reserve Intermediate Female Champion went to Drumlegagh Taliah, exhibited by J I & R Elliott of County Tyrone. A 17-month-old heifer, Taliah was sired by Midlock Newman, a son of the 14,000gns Blelack Jerrylee. Her dam, Shammer Noelle, is by the 25,000gns Inverlochy Ferdie.

Another Brigadoon bull, Brigadoon Truman earned Reserve Intermediate Male Champion. A fifteen-month-old bull bred and exhibited by WD & JA Connolly of County Down. This bull was born by Brigadoon Prudence, a daughter of the 15,000gns Newhouse Maxamus, and Truman was also sired by Brigadoon Reno.

The title of Junior Female Champion was won by Sydenville Truffle. A 10-month-old heifer exhibited by G&N Hadnett of County Armagh. Truffle was sired by the 17,000gns Balthayock Gladiator and born out of Gallion Nancy, a daughter of the 25,000gns Inverlochy Ferdie.

Reserve Junior Female Champion went to Brogher Una, a six-month-old heifer exhibited by Trevor Phair of County Fermanagh. Una is a daughter of Grinshill Roger who won the Intermediate Championship at Stirling October Sale 2021. She’s out of Brogher Nutmeg, a daughter of the 26,000gns Balbithan Vespasian.

Moorhill Ulysses claimed the title of Junior Male Champion, a five-month-old bull exhibited by Ciaran Kelly, County Tyrone. This young bull is a son of the French-bred Mozart, and out of Fymore Pearl, a daughter of Clenagh Jasper 2.

The place for Reserve Junior Male Champion went to Brigadoon Umpire, a son of the 15,000gns Newhouse Maxamus. Bred and exhibited by WD & JA Connolly, County Down, this bull was out of Brigadoon Naples, a daughter of the 10,000gns Goldies Icon.

All Results:

Class 158: Female born in 2023: 1st Trevor Phair- Brogher Una; 2nd Harry Heron- Loughriscouse Urania; 3rd Alan Reid-Ardvarnish Ursula; 4th Ciaran Kelly- Moorhill Ursula

Class 159: Female born on or between 1st September & 31st December 2022: 1st G&N Hadnett- Sydenville Truffle; 2nd WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Twilight

Class 160: Female born on or between 1st May & 31st August 2022: 1st Harry Heron- Loughriscouse Tamara; 2nd WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Tartan; 3rd Harry Heron- Loughriscouse Tashara; 4th G&N Hadnett Sydenville Tallulah

Class 161: Female born on or between 1st January & 30th April 2022: 1st J,I&R Elliott- Drumlegagh Taliah; 2nd WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Turin

Class 162: Female born on or between 1st July & 31st December 2021: 1st Niall Quinn- Aquanchoua Stella; 2nd WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Selena; 3rd G&N Hadnett- Sydenville Spice

Class 163: Female born on or between 1st January & 30th June 2021: 1st Patrick Gallagher- Gallaran Sadie; 2nd Harry Heron- Loughriscouse savanna; 3rd WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Serenity

Class 164: Female born on or before 31st December 2020: 1st Harry Herron- Loughriscouse Rosalva; 2nd WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Naples

Class 165: Bull born in 2023: 1st Ciaran Kelly- Moorhill Ulysses; 2nd WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Umpire; 3rd Trevor Phair- Brogher Ultimate; 4th Alan Reid- Ardvarnish Uel; 5th Trevor Phair- Brogher Unstopable

Class 167: Bull born on or between 15th July 2021 & 30th September 2022: 1st WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Tesla; 2nd George Nelson- Drumacritten Toby; 3rd George Nelson- Drumacritten Tobias

Class 169: Bull born on or between 1st January & 30th April 2022: 1st WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Triton; 2nd WD & JA Connolly- Brigadoon Truman; 3rd Margaret Ruddy- Kenaghan Tyrone; 4th Aaron Quigley- Ardmachree Taibhse

Class 172: Pairs: 1st and best pairs - Harry Heron; 2nd and reserve pairs- WD & JA Connolly; 3rd Harry Heron; 4th George Nelson; 5th WD & JA Connolly; 6th G&N Hadnett

Junior Female Champion- G&N Hadnett, Sydenville Truffle

Res. Junior Female Champion- Trevor Phair, Brogher Una

Intermediate Female Champion- Harry Heron, Loughriscouse Tamara

Res. Int. Female Champion- J, I&R Elliott, Drumlegagh Taliah

Senior Female Champion - Harry Heron, Loughriscouse Rosalva

Res. Senior Female Champion - Patrick Gallagher, Gallaran Sadie

Junior Male Champion - Ciaran Kelly, Moorhill Ulysses

Res. Junior Male Champion - WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Umpire

Intermediate Male Champion - WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Triton

Res Int. Male Champion - WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Truman

Supreme Champion - Harry Heron, Loughriscouse Rosalva

Reserve Supreme Champion - WD & JA Connolly, Brigadoon Triton

Drumlegagh Taliah, exhibited by J I & R Elliott – Reserve Intermediate Female Champion.

Aquanchoua Stella, exhibited by Niall Quinn – Class 162 Winner.

Brogher Una, exhibited by Trevor Phair – Reserve Junior Female Champion and Class 158 Winner.

Brigadoon Truman, exhibited by WD & JA Connolly – Reserve Intermediate Male Champion.