And as the many visitors to Gosford Forest Park on Saturday past also found out, many of whom have no association with the countryside at all, our farming industry continues to support a rural way of life that must be cherished for the future.

There was a tremendous turnout of livestock in the competition rings. Moreover, the quality of the entries – across the board – was immense.

A case in point was the show’s dairy cow championship, which saw a magnificent red and white Holstein cow carry the day.

Enjoying their day-out at Lurgan Show 2023: Jess Hall, Antrim; Conor McVeigh, Armagh and Reba - the six-month old Jack Russell

The animal in question, Derrymore Julandy Sheila Red, calved for the second time two months ago. She is currently giving 60L of milk per day. This is a tremendous level of performance.

The winning connections are Noel and Paulene McCorry, who farm on the outskirts of Lurgan.

The milking group within their Derrymore herd comprises 200 cows - all red and white.

“We purchased our first red and white cow almost 25 years ago,” Paulene explained.

Richard Moore (right) from Thompsons' Animal Feeds congratulates Dessie McCorry on winning the dairy inter-breed championship at Lurgan Show 2023

“And we have build numbers up ever since. Up to now we would have been very much in the minority, as breeders of red and white Holsteins.

“But demand is now growing. The bottom line is they milk extremely well and are very easily managed.”

Judging the dairy classes at Armagh Show 2023 was Mark Nutsford, from Cheshire. Milking 200 cows himself, he was very impressed with the dairy cattle turnout for the event.

But he is also conscious that all dairy farmers are losing significant amounts of money at the present time.

The beef inter-breed Champion at Armagh Show 2023 with winning connections

He added:“Farmgate milk prices reached 50 pence per litre for five months last year. Since then, they have fallen back significantly.

“In my case, it costs 40 pence to produce one litre of milk. On that basis, I would estimate that most dairy farmers in the UK are currently receiving prices that are 10 pence below break even.

“This is not a sustainable situation. The reality is that farmers need to be getting 50 pence plus per litre for their milk.”

Nutsford also believes that the dairy sector has a tremendously positive story to tell, where climate change is concerned.

Enjoying their day at Armagh Show 2023, l to r: Charlie, Robin and Noelle Trimble, from Rathfriland in Co Down

He commented:“My farm is currently carbon neutral. This is because the trees, hedges and crops growing on the farm sequester large quantities of carbon dioxide.

“This is a good news story, which consumers must learn more about.”

Meanwhile in the cattle rings, judging went on well into the afternoon. The beef inter-breed championship was won by the Mulholland family, from Aghalee, with a very fancy Limousin heifer: Deerpark Shakira.

Beef –inter breed judge, Andrew Patterson, described his champion as a tremendous example of the Limousin breed.

“She has everything: great length, style and truly excellent hindquarters,” he said.

Shakira is a daughter of the elite Limousin sire, Wilodge Vantastic. Seven days earlier, she won the Limousin championship at Lurgan Show. This followed a good outing at Balmoral 2023.

Neil Fleming showing the Aged Suffolk ewe champion at Armagh Show 2023 on behalf of Downpatrick breeder, Norman Robinson

But, as Andrew Patterson went on to point out it was a very closely run affair,” adding:“My reserve champion is a very special Limousin heifer.”

The animal in question is Ballinalare Farm Nikita.

Bred and exhibited by Alan and Joe Wilson, from Rathfriland in Co Down, she looked an absolute picture in the show ring.

Nikita was sired by the elite Simmental bull: Saltire Impressive.

“He’s an amazing bull,” Joe Wilson commented.