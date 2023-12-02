The 4 Breed Calf Show took place on Saturday, 25th November 2023 at Dungannon Farmers Mart, Northern Ireland (Area 4).

The event was set up between four cattle breed clubs to allow breeders to promote and showcase their calves before the larger one day shows the following year.

The three other breeds involved are from the Blonde, Simmental and the Blue NI Cattle Clubs.

The event gives exhibitors a chance to dip their toes in the show ring for the first time in a safe environment. It was great to see two new breeders out on their first day showing. These breeders were M & K Fleming, Killyboggin Salers and Ryan O’Neill, Holyhill Salers.

The judge for the day was Alister MacKenzie from the well-known Whitebog Salers herd. Alister made the long journey from Inverness in the North of Scotland, along with his daughter Molly.

The results for the show are as follows:

Class BS - Bull born on or after 01/09/22 and on or before 31/12/22: 1st - CARRICKVIEW SULLIVAN, 20/10/22; Sire ORIENT, Dam CARRICKVIEW LADY GAGA. Breeder & Owner: GA & GT MCCALL, Markethill, Co Armagh

Class HS - Heifer born on or after 01/09/22 and on or before 31/12/22: 1st - DRUMLEGAGH SYBIL, 07/09/2022; Sire DRUMLEGAGH GRANVILLE, Dam DOUCE. Breeder & Owner: J & EA ELLIOTT, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone; 2nd - DRUMLEGAGH SALLY, 13/09/2022; Sire ROCKY, Dam DRUMLEGAGH PIXIE. Breeder & Owner J & EA ELLIOTT, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone; 3rd - DRUMLEGAGH SWEETPEA, 17/09/2022; Sire ROCKY, Dam DRUMLEGAGH PRISCILLA. Breeder J & EA ELLIOT. Owner M & K FLEMING, Magherafelt, Co L/Derry.; 4th - CARRICKVIEW SINITTA, 08/11/2022; Sire ORIENT, Dam CARRICKVIEW JULIETTE. Breeder & Owner: GA & GT MCCALL, Markethill, Co Armagh; 5th - DRUMLEGAGH SUNRISE, 16/09/2022; Sire ROCKY, Dam DRUMLEGAGH PRINCESS. Breeder J & EA ELLIOTT. Owner M & K FLEMING, Magherafelt, Co L/Derry.

Class BJ - Bull born on or after 01/01/23 and on or before 31/03/23: 1st - BROOKFIELDS TROJAN, 02/03/2023; Sire FOREZ, Dam BROOKFIELDS TRIXIE. Breeder & Owner: G WILSON, Dromore, Co Down; 2nd - BROOKFIELD TRIPOLI, 17/02/2023; Sire FOREZ, Dam BROOKFIELDS LILY. Breeder & Owner: G WILSON, Dromore, Co Down.

Class HJ - Heifer born on or after 01/01/23 and on or before 31/03/23: 1st - CARRICKVIEW TINA, 09/03/2023; Sire ORIENT, Dam CONNEMARA RIONA, Breeder & Owner: GA & GT MCCALL, Markethill, Co Armagh; 2nd - KILLYBOGGIN TILLY, 01/02/2023; Sire SIDNEY, Dam LISNAMAUL PEAR, Breeder & Owner: K & M FLEMING, Magherafelt, Co L/Derry; 3rd - BROOKFIELDS TILLY, 02/03/2023; Sire FOREZ, Dam BALLYWILLAN GLYCINE 2ND, Breeder G WILSON, Dromore, Co Down; 4th - BROOKFIELDS TAMARA, 02/03/2023; Sire FOREZ, Dam BROOKFIELDS PRIMROSE, Breeder G WILSON, Dromore, Co Down.

Class HC – Heifer Calf born on or after 01/04/23: 1st - HOLLYHILL TALIANA, 03/04/2023; Sire LOWER BOLIE ROCKY, Dam BROOKFIELDS PARIS, Breeder & Owner: R O’NEILL, Strabane, Co Tyrone; 2nd - CARRICKVIEW TARA, 20/04/2023; Sire ORIENT, Dam CARRICKVIEW ODA, Breeder & Owner: GA & GT MCCALL, Markethill, Co Armagh.

Class PP - Pairs Class: 1st - DRUMLEGAGH SALERS; 2nd - KILLYBOGGIN SALERS; 3rd - CARRICKVIEW SALERS; 4th - BROOKFIELDS SALERS; 5th - BROOKFIELDS SALERS

4 BREED CALF SHOW Senior Champion: DRUMLEGAGH SYBIL

4 BREED CALF SHOW Junior Champion: CARRICKVIEW TINA

4 BREED CALF SHOW Reserve Senior Champion: HOLLYHILL TALIANA

Each of the Champion prizes was kindly sponsored by HVS Animal Health.

Interbreed Young Handlers

Two Salers breeders took part in the Young Handlers Class for their respective age groups where they were able to display their skill to the judge, Gail Matchet.

SOPHIE WILSON – Junior Young Handlers class