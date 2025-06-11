Take Part - 2025 Farm Census Now Open

It's time to fill out the census

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has launched the 2025 Northern Ireland Farm Census and is encouraging all farmers and growers to take part by completing the survey before 30 June 2025.

This year’s census introduces a new digital survey platform, Blaise, which offers enhanced functionality and improved user experience. The platform allows respondents to pause and resume the survey and provides the option to save or print a copy of their responses upon submission. Access to the survey now requires a 12-digit unique code. Your progress will be saved automatically, so you can return and complete at your convenience.

The annual farm census is a vital tool in shaping agricultural policy and supporting our rural economy. The Department urges all farmers to take part and ensure their voices are heard. With the introduction of the new survey platform, it is easier than ever to complete the census securely and efficiently. Your input will help to inform the building of a more sustainable and resilient future for Northern Ireland’s agriculture sector.

The 2025 census continues to collect essential data on land use, livestock numbers, and workforce composition as of 1 June 2025. In response to evolving policy needs, this year’s questionnaire also includes questions on cattle housing and the use of low emission slurry spreading equipment (LESSE).

The data collected will be used for statistical and research purposes and will help to inform Departmental decisions and policies supporting Northern Ireland’s farming industry. It will not be used for cross-compliance or enforcement.

Farmers can access the census at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/farm-census using their unique code. Support is available via email at: DAERAsurvey[email protected] or by calling: 028 9081 6556