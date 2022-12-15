Take postal strike into account when sending samples for BVD ear notch testing

Please complete submission forms accurately, detailing the full animal ID number and the herd number to which the calf is registered on APHIS. This will improve testing efficiency and ensure that the herd owner receives accurate results more quickly enabling a more rapid removal of PI animals from the herd.

Please also note that AFBI also accepts both postal and hand-delivered samples dropped to the post mortem facilities at both AFBI VSD Stormont and AFBI Omagh.

BVD has severe effects on animal health and welfare and farm profitability. The NI BVD eradication programme led by Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI) is designed to identify persistently infected (PI) calves so that these animals can be removed from the herd.

PI animals are highly contagious and shed vast amounts of virus throughout their lives, continuing the cycle of re-infection of the herd and creating further PI’s. It is the rapid identification and removal of PI cattle that is the key to eradication control.

The Veterinary Sciences Division (VSD) at AFBI Stormont is the longest established BVD testing laboratory in Northern Ireland, with testing accredited to ISO17025 standards. Each sample is processed and tested by experienced scientific staff, with numerous checks at each step of the process, prior to final veterinary sign off, and upload to (AHWNI) database. This comprehensive procedure ensures the highest quality standards are met and maintained, minimising the risk of inaccurate results or the potential for false positives, giving confidence to the farmer to make the necessary decisions to control BVD on farm.

Given the importance of BVD testing to the NI eradication programme, AFBI have continued to prioritise and complete BVD testing to industry leading standards while still maintaining a 1-day median turnaround of results.