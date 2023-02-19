Talking to the animals

​Recently in our house we have taken on the challenge of trying to bottle rear a Pigmy kid goat. In the short time we have been doing this I have been surprised at how much time we have spent talking to this baby goat, encouraging it to live and yet we realise, of course, that it has no understanding of our conversation whatsoever.

If you are of a certain age, you may remember a lady called Barbara Woodhouse. She was born in County Dublin, left school at 16 and attended Harper Adams Agricultural College where, unlike today, she was the only female pupil on her course. In the 1970’s and 1980’s Barbara became a household name on TV for the way she spoke to dogs as she trained them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movie ‘Dolittle’ in 2020 followed this theme of humans communicating with animals. Realising that animals communicate with each other Dr Dolittle found that he could understand their language. The animals came to him because they finally had a doctor who understood what they wanted and how they felt.

Raising Sprinkles - the Boyd family’s Pigmy kid goat who they are bottle rearing.

There are two occasions in the Bible when animals did communicate, or talk to people. In Genesis 3:1 the serpent in the Garden of Eden said to Eve, “‘Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’?”’ The serpent spoke to question the authority and the instructions of God. Through that conversation Adam and Eve ate of the forbidden fruit, disobeyed God, and sin entered our world.

Secondly there is the account of the donkey that spoke to the man called Balaam in the Book of Numbers. Here the Lord opened the donkey’s mouth, and it said to Balaam, “‘What have I done to you to make you beat me these three times?”’ (Numbers 22:28.) This question from the donkey gave rise to a short conversation between the donkey and a man called Balaam in the presence of the Angel of the LORD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We enjoy the relationship we have with our pets, our sheepdogs and farm animals, and because of that we often find ourselves in a one-way conversation with them. Our animal chats can be a reminder that the most important conversation we can have is with God.

He is the one that is truly able to hear us, as we read in Jeremiah 29:12 “‘Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you.”’ In our conversations with our animals we don’t expect a two-way conversation like Eve or Balaam had. At the same time, sometimes in our human conversations we can often wonder if the other person is really listening! Jeremiah assures us that when we talk to God He listens, and He will answer.

The Apostle Paul was so confident of God hearing and answering that he wrote in Philippians 4:6 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” The writer of the Book of Acts, Doctor Luke, wrote about the most important conversation we can have with God, “And everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Acts 2:21.)

Remember that our Creator truly loves us, wants us to be saved and wants us to talk to Him in prayer. Have you had that conversation with God and asked Him to forgive your sin and be your Saviour?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trevor Boyd is the minister of the congregations of Tobermore and Draperstown in the shadow of the Sperrin Mountains in County Londonderry. Married to Barbara, the father of three is a sheep breeder and previously sold animal health products across Northern Ireland.