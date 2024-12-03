‘Tami’ & ‘Unreal’ shine at the Salers calf show

Four breeds, with calves up to the age of 16 months from the Blonde, Blue, Salers and Simmental N.I cattle clubs compete within their respective breeds.

This allows both first time show calves as well as first time exhibitors, the opportunity to test themselves in a safe, enclosed environment prior to next year’s summer shows. It was good to see the McClenaghan family out showing their two bulls for the first time, following the setup of their new herd prefix ‘Slievenaman’.

The Salers were very well supported on the day, with the largest of Salers entries to date of 29 and a respectable 21 Salers shown through the ring on the day. The spectacle on display from some of the best Pedigree Salers breeders in NI.

The Salers section was closely judged by Knockagh Salers breeder, Mr David Boyd.

David and his son, Alexander run a pure Salers suckling herd, a number of finishing cattle and a flock of ewes on an upland farm at almost 100 feet.

David explained how they were attracted to the Salers breed almost 30 years ago. They were looking for a suckler cow that was easy calving, milky and lasted a number of years. They found all of these traits in the Salers cow. They find that when the Salers cow is crossed with the Charolais bull, you get the ultimate ‘’Golden nugget’’ calf.

In the 4 Breed showring, David found his senior Salers champion in an 11-month-old heifer from the Drumlegagh herd of John Elliott. Drumlegagh Tami is a daughter off their French imported stock bull Rocky and is out of a homebred dam, Drumlegagh Karena.

Tami was earlier placed 1st in a strong senior heifer class against two other heifers, Carrick View Trish stood in second place with Drumlegagh Toyah placed third.

Tami’s stablemate, Drumlegagh Troy was tapped out as the Salers senior reserve champion by the judge. The same stock bull sires the 16-month-old Troy, Rocky and is a maternal son to a Drumlegagh Hamish daughter named Drumlegagh Princess.

In the junior class, David found his junior Salers champion in a sweet 8-month-old heifer named Ballykeel Unreal. Unreal is bred by Rathfriland breeder Seamus Connell who runs his Pedigree Salers herd under the Ballykeel prefix. Unreal is sired by Seamus’ French imported stock bull, Mathieu. The dam of this junior champion is a homebred Jocker daughter named Ballykeel Oonagh.

Unreal was earlier awarded first place out of a quality class of four 8- to 12-month-old heifers. George McCall’s Carrick View Uda was placed second, Stephen Maginn’s Lisnamaul Useful stood third with Brookfields Up town girl standing in fourth place.

Tapped out reserve junior champion was another Drumlegagh bull: - Drumlegagh Ultra. Ultra, bred by John Elliott is another son of their imported stock bull, Rocky and their show cow Drumlegagh Petal.

Show results as follows with classes kindly sponsored by Fane Valley Feeds and the Salers Cattle Society of the UK Ltd.

Class BS - Senior Bull Class (Born 1/9/2023 – 31/12/2023): 1st Drumlegagh Troy J ELLIOTT; 2nd Slievenaman Theodore W&R MCCLENAGHAN

Class HS - Senior Heifer Class (Born 1/9/2023 – 31/12/2023): 1st Drumlegagh Tami J ELLIOTT; 2nd Carrick View Trish G MCCALL; 3rd Drumlegagh Toyah C&A KENNEDY

Class BC - Intermediate Bull Class (01/01/2024 – 31/03/2024): 1st Drumlegagh Ultra J ELLIOTT; 2nd Brookfields Ulynenn G WILSON; 3rd Lisnamaul Untouchable PJ MAGINN & SONS; 4th Slievenaman Uel W&R MCCLENAGHAN

Class HC - Intermediate Heifer Class (01/01/2024 – 31/03/2024): 1st Ballykeel Unreal S CONNELL; 2nd Carrick View Uda G MCCALL; 3rd Lisnamaul Useful PJ MAGINN & SONS; 4th Brookfields Up town girl G WILSON

Class BJ - Junior Bull Class (Born on or after 01/04/2024): 1st Ashcroft Ultra R&R KELLY; 2nd Mileview Ultimate C&A KENNEDY; 3rd Ashcroft Unstoppable R&R KELLY; 4th Mileview Usher C&A KENNEDY

Class HJ - Junior Heifer Class (Born on or after 01/04/2024): 1st Ashcroft Unity R&R KELLY; 2nd Mileview Udele C&A KENNEDY; 3rd Carrick View Undine G MCCALL; 4th Mileview Utopia C&A KENNEDY

Class PP – Pairs Class: 1st Lisnamaul Salers; 2nd Ashcroft Salers

Championship classes kindly sponsored by HVS animal health.

Salers Senior Champion: Drumlegagh Tami

Salers Senior Reserve Champion: Drumlegagh Troy

Salers Junior Champion: Ballykeel Unreal

Salers Junior Reserve Champion: Drumlegagh Ultra

In the young handler classes, there were a few Salers exhibitors present in the rings and testing their skills in various age groups.

Their showmanship was judged under the experienced eye of Miss Molly Bradley with the classes kindly sponsored by Countryside Services Ltd.

In the Junior: 8-12 age group – Eva McClenaghan.

In the Senior: 17-19 age group – Russell Kelly was placed first in the class with Joseph Maginn being placed in third place.

With the increased number of Salers calf entries and the gained interest in younger Salers breeders participating in the young handler classes, the Salers breed future looks brighter.

1 . 4 Breed Calf Show - Young Handler Judge - Molly Bradley.jpg Young Handler Judge - Molly Bradley Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 4 Breed Calf Show - Salers Judge David Boyd.jpg Salers Judge David Boyd Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 4 Breed Calf Show - Young Handler - Eva McClenaghan.jpg Young Handler - Eva McClenaghan Photo: freelance Photo Sales