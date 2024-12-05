Tartaraghan Women’s Institute 60th anniversary

Back in the late summer of 1964, a group of women, inspired by Mrs Renella Graham (who was originally from Holland but now lived in the locality), met informally in the home of May Benson to ascertain if there was an interest in forming a Women’s Institute in the Birches area.

Such was their enthusiasm that it was decided to hold a public meeting at the beginning of September in the Refreshments Room of Tartaraghan Masonic Hall.

At this meeting, chaired by the Organising Secretary of the Federation of Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland, much interest was shown and the decision was made to proceed with the formation of an institute.

The formation meeting took place on 18 th September 1964 when a committee was elected with Mrs Renella Graham as President. It was also decided that the institute would be named “Tartaraghan Women’s Institute” and, as the saying goes, “the rest is history”!

There were about 40 members at the first meeting but within a few months this had increased to 70 at which the membership was closed and a waiting list created.

During the past sixty years, the office of President has been held by 26 ladies.

At the anniversary dinner, the Minutes of the Formation Meeting were read along with a synopsis of the first year’s activities, causing much laughter and chat!

Many happy memories were shared as members recalled sixty years of meetings, guest speakers, demonstrations, outings, competitions, friendships and fun!

After everyone had enjoyed a deliciously sumptuous meal, the Anniversary cake was cut by the President, Kathleen Verner, assisted by three Founder members, May Benson, Georgina Matchett and June Matchett, who still attend and enjoy the monthly meetings.

Before the close of the evening, President Kathleen presented the three founder members with flowers. The clichéd phrase, “a good time was had by all” was certainly a true description of a most enjoyable diamond anniversary celebration.

Tartaraghan W.I. President , Kathleen Verner with the Committee members, at their 60th Anniversary Celebrations.