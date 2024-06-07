Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ulster Unionist Westminster candidate Diana Armstrong has called for fair recognition of the serious financial losses and distress caused to farmers by bTB outbreaks.

Mrs Armstrong said: “As a candidate for Westminster in the upcoming General Election, I will advocate strongly on issues on behalf of the farming community and recognise the valuable contribution this sector makes to produce outstanding quality farm produce in the United Kingdom.

“Proposals by DAERA to deny full compensation to farmers under the bovine tuberculosis (bTB) farmer compensation scheme if implemented would have serious financial and mental pressures on farmers, when at the same time there is no evidence of progress in the eradication of TB.

“This compensation solely compensates for the loss of the affected animal but does not take into consideration the loss of milk and beef revenue as well as costs of rearing the animal.

The costs associated with bovine TB have been described in recent days as 'unsustainable'

“The Minister for Agriculture must make TB eradication a priority so that progress is made to reduce incidence levels and that an eradication strategy is in place which benefits both animal welfare and farm businesses, before any reduction in compensation comes into effect.