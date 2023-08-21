stock image

A message on the DAERA website tells those trying to log on: “DAERA online services are experiencing intermittent technical difficulties due to a widespread network issue at present. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. New security measures have been applied which may cause some disruption to our services. If you experience issues, please contact the DAERA Helpdesk. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The issue is causing difficultures for farmers taking cattle to meat plants, as well as stores which order ear tags for customers.

Aphis is used for the following purposes:

- Register cattle births, deaths and stillborns;

- Produce movement notification of cattle moving off the herd to market, abattoir or farm;

- Confirm cattle movements into a herd;

- Use APHIS as the herd book

- View and download a herd list including information about animals DAERA statuses, TB and Br test results and export eligibility;

- View movement and progeny history of every animal in a herd;

- View post- and ante-mortem details of slaughtered animals;