Technology Demonstration Farms (TDFs) provide a network of local farms which allow other farmers the opportunity to see new technology and innovations which they could adopt on their own farms.

In 2023/24, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) coordinated over 160 TDF training events across Northern Ireland, covering the dairy, beef, sheep, crop, environmental, and pig sectors.

Philip Kyle from Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone one of CAFRE’S Dairy Feed Efficiency Technology Demonstration Farmers, pictured on his home farm.

The feedback has been outstanding, and the great news is that CAFRE has recently received approval to continue accepting bookings for visits to all of its TDF farms in the coming year.

One of the most popular Dairy TDFs is Philip Kyle’s at Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone who was appointed under the theme Feed Efficiency. The Kyle family farm comprises 90 milking cows in an all-year-round calving system.

In 2014 the decision was taken to reduce cow numbers and focus on maximising milk from forage. As a result, meal fed per cow has reduced, annual milk production per cow has increased, as well as total litres sold and profitability.

Beef Technology Demonstration Farmers, Stephen Maguire, John Milligan and Brian Cromie who are looking forward to more visits from farmers in the year ahead.

Improving feed efficiency also plays a key role in the environmental sustainability of the enterprise. Reduced concentrate feed intake results in a lower carbon footprint as well as improvements in Nitrogen and Phosphorus efficiency.

Philip says: “I am passionate about farming and am always trying to improve the business with the main focus on being able to maximise of use of one the main resources on the farm i.e. grass. I also enjoy welcoming groups of farmers and have had many different groups visit over the life of the scheme so far. This gives me the opportunity to explain what we are doing on the farm and to promote discussion on many different aspects of our farming practices including grassland management.

“I am delighted that the scheme has been extended for another year and I am looking forward to having many other groups visit us in the days ahead.”

Details of all the TDFs and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/rural-development-programmes/technology-demonstration-farms/

CAFRE is presently only taking group bookings, email your interest to: [email protected]

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has funded the establishment of this network of Technology Demonstration Farms across Northern Ireland as part of the Rural Development Programme under the Innovation Technology Evaluation Demonstration (ITED) Scheme.