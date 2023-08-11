Telehandler and ATV inspections on the farm

The HSENI has announced they will be carrying out inspections across NI as part of their ‘farming/workplace transport inspection campaign’. This campaign has been launched in an effort to reduce the number of accidents involving vehicles and help make farms/workplaces safer.

When it comes to machinery, there is no denying that telehandlers are extremely useful; these powerful machines are involved in the day-to-day activities across many different industries, but they can be incredibly dangerous when not operated with care. To use a telehandler on the farm you must have completed an approved training course (a car driving license will not cover you for these vehicles). The telehandler must also be properly maintained, safe for use and inspected by a competent person (please contact your insurance company for more information).

Sit-astride ATVs are also included in these inspections, and farmers will be required to produce evidence of having completed an approved training course. In addition, the ATV should be properly maintained and safe for use and a suitable helmet should be worn when operating the vehicle.

Lantra offers training courses for both ‘telehandlers’ and ‘sit-astride ATV’, with each course covering safety and manoeuvres when operating the vehicles.