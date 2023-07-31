The flock is well recognised among the pedigree and commercial industries and despite the unsettled weather conditions the event was supported by a good crowd of breeder’s and friends from across Northern Ireland.

Breeders and potential breeders had an opportunity to view the Mainview Flock of gimmers and ram lambs for the forthcoming sale season while catching up with each other before the busy sales season begins.

Visitors where able to enjoy stockjudging, and a BBQ, while younger members got entertained with face painting, a bouncy castle and some ice cream.

A selection of ram lambs from the Maineview Flock on view at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Open Night. Pic: Texel Club

The event was kindly sponsored by Lisnafillan Farm Vets with a number of farm businesses donating and providing items for the charity auction in aid of Cancer Research.

A massive thank you is extended on behalf of the Kennedy family and the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club to those who sponsored the event, contributed to the auction, the bidders and buyers, to Callum Patterson for auctioneering and to those who made charitable contributions.

Stockjudging Results

Under 18 Age Group: 1st Justin Ross and Pacey Wright; 2nd Owen Williams; 3rd James Wilson and Scott Swindell

Justin Ross and Pacey Wright claim the 1st prize rosette for the under 18 age group at the stockjudging. Pic: Texel Club

Over 18 Age Group: 1st Brian McAllister and Philip Whyte; 2nd Sam Porter, Stephanie Porter and Basil Dougherty; 3rd James Herdman, Stephanie Thompson and Elizabeth Wilson

The NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club sees the start of sale season kick off on the 14th August with their export sale in Dungannon Farmers Market, with a show of approximately 75 pedigree male and female Texels on offer.

Buyers should also note the NI National Show and Sale is on 2nd September in Ballymena Livestock Market.

Catalogues are available for download on www.texel.uk or contact club secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112. For anyone from Republic of Ireland who is considering buying sheep at any export sales, there is a new requirement to be registered as a validated ovine establishment on TRACES NT to allow the creation of export health certificates.