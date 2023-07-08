The last three years have marked an exponential increase in the use of the alkaline grain treatment system - Grain pHro+.

The process adds to both the nutritional and pH values of grains fed to ruminant livestock.

Grain pHro+ now can be mixed with feed grade urea to deliver enhanced nutritional benefits to any treated cereal grain, wholecrop and straw.

Paul Sloan, from Tullyherron Farm Feeds (left) and Gerry Giggins, from Grain pHro+, walking a crop of winter barley earlier this week. Picture: Richard Halleron

Paul Sloan, ruminant nutritionist at Tullyherron Farm Feeds takes up the story.

“Up to now, it has been recommended that that one tonne of grain is treated with a mix comprising 5kg of Grain pHro+ and 15kg of feed grade urea.

“This process alone will increase the protein values of the grains included within a beef or dairy ration by 30%.

“However, we now see that it is possible to increase the amount of feed grade urea that is included within the specification up to 30kg: the Grain pHro+ inclusion rate remains unaltered.

“By taking this approach, it is possible to boost protein levels by a further 30%.”

He added: “The actual feeding rate of the Grain pHro+ treated grains is dependent on the overall protein and starch content required in the final ration.”

One very obvious benefit of the Grain pHro+ process is that it dramatically reduces the requirement for plant protein sources, including soya, in dairy and beef rations.

Paul Sloan again: “A number of milk processors are now specifying a zero-soya content in the feeds that are offered to lactating cows.

“The Grain pHro+ process is helping to make this a reality for those dairy farmers who include home-grown or bought-in grains within the rations that they formulate.”

Grain pHro+ comprises a unique mix of enzymes, essential oils and digestible fibres.

Nutrition consultant Gerry Giggins was a recent visitor to Tullyherron Farm Feeds.

He explained that the treatment system works to increase grain, wholecrop or straw pH to values between 8.5 and 9.2 while, at the same time, enhancing the overall nutritional value of the diets offered to beef and dairy cattle.

Gerry continued: “Driving all of this is the fact that the Grain pHro+-treated feeds are converted to an alkaline form and help to prevent acidosis taking place in the rumen.

“Almost all of the grass silages and other preserved forages made in Northern Ireland are relatively acidic, thereby decreasing rumen pH values. As a result, animals are greatly disposed to both clinical and sub-clinical acidosis, which will act to severely impact on performance, where beef and milk production are concerned.

“The application of Grain pHro+ will act to reduce the amount of buffer that would be added to a ration, in order to prevent acidosis taking place in the first instance.”

Mountnorris-based Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd has the Grain pHro+ distribution rights for Northern Ireland.

Kieran Shields of Tullyherron Farm Feeds adds: “Grain pHro+breaks new ground, given that the product significantly enhances the nutritional value and physical form of any treated feed.

"The treatment process specifically acts to increase the amounts of dietary protein available to stock.

“The product can be applied to all grains, including maize, with moisture contents in the range 15% to 20%.”

He added: “Applying Grain pHro+ is very straightforward. Whole grain or crushed grain can be easily mixed with Grain pHro+ and feed grade urea in a feeder wagon.

"The process only takes four minutes, after which the treated grain can be put in store under plastic for 14 days.

“After 14 days the treatment process is complete, after which the grain is ready for crushing and feeding. Alternatively, farmers can employ a contractor with a grain treatment system.”

For further information contact Tullyherron Farm Feeds on 028 3750 7808.

