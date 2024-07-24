Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 cereal harvest is now up and running. Maximising the nutritional value of both straw and grains over the coming months will be very important.

The good news is that treating both grains and straw with Grain pHro + will act to maximise the value of both feed sources.

Grain pHro + comprises a unique mix of enzymes and digestible fibres. Developed in Ireland, the product has been commercially available for the past five years. During this period, the treatment system has thoroughly proven itself on many farms.

Grain pHro + consultant, Aonghus Giggins, commented: “The product is combined with feed grade urea at a mixing rate of 5kg of Grain pHro + to 15kg of feed grade urea per tonne of grain or forage treated.

Discussing the benefits of including Grain pHro+ treated grains and straw in all TMR rations: Paul Sloan, from Tullyherron Farm Feeds (left) and Grain pHro+ consultant Aonghus Giggins

“The treatment system works to increase grain or cereal forage pH to values between 8.5 and 9.2 while, at the same time, enhancing the nutritional value of the diets offered to beef and dairy cattle.”

He added: “Driving all of this is the fact that the Grain pHro + treated feeds are converted to an alkaline form and help to prevent acidosis taking place in the rumen.

“Almost all of the grass silages and other preserved forages made in Northern Ireland are relatively acidic, thereby decreasing rumen pH values. As a result, animals are greatly disposed to acidosis, which will act to severely impact on performance, where beef and milk production are concerned.

“The application of Grain pHro + will act to reduce the amount of buffer that would be added to a ration, in order to prevent acidosis taking place in the first instance.”

Mountnorris-based Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd has the Grain pHro + distribution rights for

Northern Ireland. Company director Paul Sloan commented: “Grain pHro + breaks new ground, given that the product both preserves feeds and adds significantly to their nutritional value. The treatment process specifically acts to increase the amounts of dietary protein available to stock.

“The product can be applied to all grains, including maize, with moisture contents in the range 15% to 20%.”

Paul added: “Applying Grain pHro + is very straightforward. Grain to be treated can be easily mixed with Grain pHro+ and feed grade urea in a feeder wagon. The process only takes four minutes, after which the treated grain can be put in store under plastic for 14 days.

“After 14 days the treatment process is complete, after which the grain is ready for feeding.

“Alternatively, farmers can employ a contractor with a grain treatment system.”

Paul continued: “Grain pHro + can be fed to all ruminant animals. The alkaline nature of the product and its increased digestibility will allow for higher rates of quality, starch-based cereals to be fed while helping to improve rumen conditions.

“What’s more, farmers’ requirement for purchased protein feeds can be greatly reduced, as a result of treating their own grain."

He concluded: “Treated grain must be fed to stock as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Tullyherron Farm Feeds provides a bespoke service to all farmer-customers. This includes the production of rations to the highest specification, which is backed-up by an individual advisory service.

“We undertake the regular analysis of silages throughout the feeding season and utilise the results obtained as the bedrock of the advice given to customers.”