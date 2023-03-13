The Equine Touch - learning basic body balance for your horse

​Working with horses can be very rewarding and can lead to many extraordinary experiences, so it’s important to ensure they remain in optimal health. Perhaps you’re a horse owner who’s interested in working with your own horse, or someone interested in a career in working with equine; learning the basic body balance for horses is the cornerstone of ‘whole horse address’ and this forms the basis of the Equine Touch work.

The Equine Touch is a non-diagnostic, non-invasive equine bodywork system which is an holistic soft tissue address, effecting mostly connective tissue – muscles and tendons, joint capsules and ligaments, using a very specific move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discovering that a simple technique can bring about profound reactions can be life changing for both the horse and its owner. The Equine Touch Foundation offers three practical training courses – Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced. Each of these courses teaches you how to work holistically with your horse.

Working with horses can be very rewarding and can lead to many extraordinary experiences.

The Foundation course is for all those new to this area of work, this course allows the learner to gain an understanding of the Equine Touch, how to apply the technique to their horse and gain an awareness of the dynamic body balance for the rider. The course covers a programme of study covering the following aspects:

- Learning the holistic Equine Touch Bodywork (Balances) and completing horse case studies;

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Building a portfolio of evidence showing understanding of equine touch knowledge; and application, and equine anatomy and physiology;

- Equine Touch practical skills.

On successful completion of each programme, a Lantra certificate is awarded. When all three programmes are completed, the learner can apply to the Equine Touch Foundation (ETF) to become a licensed Equine Touch Practitioner.