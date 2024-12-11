The Farmer's Bash back for a weekend of music in 2025

Tickets go on sale this Friday for the Farmers Bash Weekend

The Farmer’s Bash is back in 2025 and due to phenomenal demand, the event will now be hosted across two days and four stages at Boucher Playing Fields – Northern Ireland’s largest concert venue!

The inaugural outdoor edition of The Farmer’s Bash at Belsonic in 2024 sold out in record time, leaving a lot of fans unable to get tickets.

The Farmer’s Bash Weekender comes to Boucher Playing Fields on August 9/10, with headline acts KAISER CHIEFS & THE 2 JOHNNIES, alongside a full festival lineup across 4 stages, including performances from The Coronas, Nathan Carter, B*Witched, Derek Ryan, Bingo Loco, 30+ Club, along with a broad range of activities including The Big Tractor Showdown, Husband Calling Championships and Piggy 500 Pig Racing, with many more to be announced!

Since its introduction in 2017, the Farmer’s Bash has blossomed into one of Ireland's biggest music events, consistently drawing capacity crowds at the SSE Arena Belfast, and growing into a multi stage outdoor event for 2025.

Line-up in full:

Kaiser Chiefs, The 2 Johnnies, The Coronas. B*Witched, Mark McCabe, Boyzlife, Garron Noone, the Whistlin’ Donkeys, The Tumbling Paddies, Allie Sherlock, All Folk’d up, Luke Combs UK, Derek Ryan, Nathan Carter, Fold That Rock, Mike Denver, Kimmy Buckley, Lisa McHugh, Robert Mizzell, Johnny Brady, David James, Olivia Douglas, Claudia Buckley, Clodagh Lawlor, bingo Loco Country, The 30+ Club DJ set, Sheep Shearing Disco, Farmers Bash Bangerthon, Shrek Rafe, Bingo Loco ‘Taylors Version’, plus The Big Tractor Showdown, Husband Calling Championshps, Piano Smashing Competition, Piggy 500’ Pig Racing’ and much more still to be announced.

Nigel Campbell creator and promoter of the Farmers Bash said: “We’ve listened to our audience, and after a hugely successful few years, including a rapid sell out success at Belsonic in 2024, we’ve made the decision to go big! Boucher Fields is the biggest concert site in Northern Ireland, and has hosted some incredible international acts. We’re delighted to be bringing The Farmer’s Bash Weekender there for the first time, and can’t wait to show the fans the scale and ambition of this new annual event!”

Alan Simms, event co-promoter from Belsonic/Shine commented: “Nigel and his team have done incredible work with The Farmer’s Bash, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with him to scale up this incredible event. Our plans for 2025 are far in exception of 2024’s Belsonic event, and it’s helpful having the additional space at this venue to work with and ensure the highest level of customer experience.”

Tickets for The Farmers Bash go on sale this Friday 13th December at 9 am via Ticketmaster.ie