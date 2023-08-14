The fast-changing world of arable farming

​It has long been recognised that arable farming in Northern Ireland needs a boost.

The balance between grass and crops is just far too skewed in favour of the ‘green stuff’.

And it’s not as if we are short of arable soils.

Ripe barley. Picture: Richard Halleron

There are large acreages of land across Northern Ireland that could be brought back into crop production quite easily.

Moreover, the push towards greater levels of cereal and oilseed production would make the job of local agriculture achieving its greenhouse gas emission targets so much easier.

So where do we start?

The growth and development achieved by a cereal crop during the first 30 days will determine the final yields that can be achieved.

Oilseed rape. Picture: Richard Halleron

Neil Fuller is an independent agronomist and soil specialist.

He explained:

“The latest winter barley crops, for example, have the potential to deliver yields of up to 24t of dry matter per hectare.

“But all of this hinges on plants expressing themselves fully by the time they reach the third leaf stage, or the thirty day mark.

“Up to that point, the crop may have lost half of its yield potential due to the weather not playing ball.

“After that, it’s a case of managing the crop in ways that minimise further losses.”

Fuller also confirmed that genetic improvement is improving the performance potential of modern cereal varieties at an exponential rate.

This is impacting in two ways.

Modern varieties have an inherently higher potential to high yields: they also have an inherently high resistance to viral and fungal attack.

But it’s the first thirty days of growth that are key in determining final crop performance.

“And this is all about the encouragement of root growth,” Fuller continued.

“Traditional ploughing opens up the spil to oxygen.

"This, in turn, helps to mineralise the organic fraction of the soil.

“Newly planted crops can then make direct use of the available nitrogen (N) and phosphorous that will be available to them under these circumstances.

“The end result is enhanced root and plant growth.”

For farmers looking to transition to min-till and direct drilling establishment systems, there are a number of ‘growth boosting’ opportunities that can now be availed of.

One is to place very small quantities of protected P and N into the seed bed.

“These fertilisers are available,” commented Fuller..

“The application rate is in the region of 10kg/ha.

“Coating cereal seed with live bacteria is another option.

"Once planted, the seed and the bacteria develop a symbiotic relationship.

“The growing plant feed the bacteria with what could best be described as a form of probiotic.

"Meanwhile, the bacteria act to fend-off pathogens in the soil while also encouraging root growth.”

Seed treatments of this kind will be commercially available in the very near future.

Significantly, Syngenta has confirmed a collaboration with UK-based Unium Bioscience Ltd to offer customers throughout western Europe a series of new seed treatments.

The new products are structured around the inclusion NUELLO® iN, which combines a mix of bespoke bacterial strains.

These then function within the growing plant to convert freely available nitrogen from the surroundings into a form the crop can use.

These processes would seem to mirror the role of nitrogen fixing bacteria naturally found within legumes, such as clover and beans.

The bacterial strains found in NUELLO® iN were produced by Intrinsyx Bio, a US-based company that specialises in the development of endophytic microbes capable of developing nitrogen fixing capabilities within plants.

It is claimed that NUELLO® iN naturally improves a plant’s ability to convert and use nitrogen readily available in the atmosphere and has the potential to reduce nitrogen use by more than 10 percent.

As a result, this lowers the environmental impact of farming, while increasing crop yield, promoting plant and soil health, and offering farmers greater flexibility in their nitrogen management strategies.

Through its collaboration with Unium, Syngenta gains exclusive access to the product NUELLO® iN and becomes the exclusive commercial distributor across northwest Europe for Unium’s TIROS® biological seed treatment.

The already established product combinations in the UK will continue and be offered under the brand name NUELLO® iN.

“Syngenta is unlocking the future of farming by encouraging sustainable practices and helping growers reduce their carbon footprint while increasing yields,” commented Jonathan Halstead, head of North West Europe at Syngenta Crop Protection and managing director of Syngenta UK Ltd.

“We are thrilled to announce this long-term partnership with Unium, leveraging the power of their innovation and bringing a unique, sustainable biological solution to growers across northwest Europe.”

John Haywood, a director at Unium, added:

“At a time when nitrogen use and sustainability are front of mind for growers, we are proud to give growers more choice and more flexibility in their nitrogen management.

“Building upon Syngenta’s strong track record of partnership and investment in biologicals, this collaboration will offer a more efficient and sustainable way to grow healthy and productive crops.”

Syngenta will be offering NUELLO® iN in the coming months across the UK, with commercial distribution across Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to follow in 2024.

Improved plant genetics will play a key role in determining the future sustainability of Northern Ireland’s crops’ sector.

I know that a lot of arable farmers are complaining about the weather at the present time. And rightly so!

But, in all honesty, things could have been a lot worse.

Take oilseed rape as a case in point.

Improvements in varietal performance have brought about massive improvements in crop output potential.

We saw this last year with growers achieving yields in the region of 2t/ac, pretty much across the board.

This figure has dropped to around 1.6t in 2023.

But given conditions that prevailed for most the 2022/23 growing year, this reduction should not come as that great a shock for farmers.

However, one other tremendous step forward, where oilseed rape is concerned, has been the development of pod hatter resistant varieties.

As a consequence, crops have managed to retain the vast bulk of their yield potential, despite the altering of the heavy rains that fell for all of July.

Genomic improvement is also impacting across the cereal sector.

The advent of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) resistant and tolerant varieties are now widely available to Irish growers.

And no doubt, additional genomic-driven improvements in cereal variety performance will be coming through at an exponential rate over the coming years.

But perhaps the greatest success story of the 2023 crop growing year has yet to fully unfold.

Crops of forage maize look tremendous in shape at the present time.

Factors coming into play here include the use of new, compostable films and, more importantly, the breeding of new maize varieties – specifically suited to our more northern climes.

Plant breeding companies, including the likes of Pioneeer, have specifically committed to developing varieties of forage maize that suit the growing conditions that are found in Northern Europe and Scandinavia.

Moreover crop output levels would be fully maintained.

This means that crops of maize would still be delivering up to 18t/c of fresh forage with dry matters and starch levels both coming in at circa 30%.

And Northern Ireland is benefitting as a consequence of these developments.

As a consequence, we could well see crops of forage maize planted in late April and harvested in late September becoming the norm in this country.

Gone would be the days of trailing heavy equipment around water logged fields in the depths of autumn.

Instead, arable farmers could work on the basis of forage maize becoming an integral part of their normal crop rotations, thereby allowing fields to be fully utilised on a year-round basis.

But sometimes, it’s a case of getting back to basics.

Take-all is a disease that is becoming a major challenge on local cereal farms. Black patches in stubble can be an indicator of the problem’s existence.

However, Seedtech’s Tim O’Donovan outlined a much more definitive test for the disease at the company’s recent trials event in Co Waterford.

All that’s required is a sample of fresh soil, taken from a field that has just been combined, a single cereal seed and a plastic tea or coffee cup.

Instructions follow: fill the cup with soil, place the seed in the soil, bring the cup indoors and leave on a warm window ledge.

Inspect the cup 10 days later, by which time the seed will have germinated.

It’s then a case of gently peeling the plastic away from the soil mass.

This will expose the full root mat that has developed within the cup.

If the roots are white, then take-all is not an issue.

However, if the root mat is coloured black, one is then left to mull over the implications of the well-hackneyed phrase: ‘Houston, we have a problem.’

Take-all is an important disease of winter wheat, especially as control with fungicides or varietal resistance is extremely limited.

The disease is also moderately important in winter barley.

Spring sown cereals are not as badly affected.

The fungus is now widespread throughout the UK and Ireland.

It acts to reduce yield and grain quality.

Estimates suggest the disease affects half of UK wheat crops, with average yield losses of 5–20% resulting.

However, more than half of the crop can be lost when disease is severe.

Take-all causes most damage on light soils where the fungus spreads more easily and the loss of active roots has a large effect on water and nutrient uptake.

Poor drainage and nutrient status also encourage the disease.

The weather also has a large influence on the impact of take-all.

Dry conditions during grain filling exacerbate the damaging effects of the disease on root function.

Experience in Northern Ireland would indicate that take-all is acting in an almost sub-clinical manner on many cereal farms.

He commented:

“Some winter barley yields were disappointing last year, despite crops looking well in the fields,” McClean further explained.

“Growers were attributing this fall-off in final yields to Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus. Weather conditions for aphids, the vector of the virus, had been very suitable the previous autumn.

“Sub clinical take-all may also be an issue in winter barley.

"These are crops that are mainly grown as a second cereal within an arable rotation.

“Carry over issues relating to take-all can be an issue in this context.”

