This impressive property spans approximately 60.30 acres and offers breath-taking panoramic views of Strangford Lough and Scrabo Tower.

The farm includes a charming 4-bedroom detached farmhouse, built in 1989, which benefits from flexible accommodation designed for modern living. The ground floor boasts an open-plan kitchen/living/dining area, large windows providing an abundance of natural light, and a black marble fireplace. Additional rooms include three bedrooms and a family bathroom, with a fourth bedroom and dressing room on the first floor.

Beyond the farmhouse, the property includes 53.54 acres of high-quality arable pasture, a 94ft x 64ft general purpose shed, and excellent equestrian facilities, including 8 stables and a 60m x 40m floodlit sand arena. The land is irrigated via an underground system fed by a 500ft borehole.

The property is conveniently located just 1.8 miles from Comber and offers easy access to Belfast City Centre, making it an ideal rural retreat close to urban amenities. The Grove Farm is perfect for equestrian enthusiasts and those seeking an agricultural investment.

Megan Houston of Savills Northern Ireland commented: “The Grove Farm represents a rare opportunity to acquire a property that combines both high-quality arable land and first-class equestrian facilities in one of the most picturesque settings in Northern Ireland. With stunning views and excellent infrastructure, this is a truly unique offering.”

This exceptional property is available for sale by private treaty, with a guide price of £1.6m. Early viewing is highly recommended.

