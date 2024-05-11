Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farmers want soils that will deliver optimal crop yields within the context of the management processes they use.

Resilience to extremes of weather and the impact of the crop inputs used within modern agriculture is another trait that farmers want to see from the soils that they work and manage.

A fundamental reality must be recognised when it comes to managing soils and that is, all soils are different.

The good news is that soil conditioners, when used consistently, can improve the properties of a soil in ways that can deliver higher and sustainable yields while, at the same time, improve its physical trafficability.

l to r: United Feeds' Chloe Kyle & Edel Madden discuss the benefits of Calcifert Sulphur with William McIlrath and his son George

A case in point is the role of magnesium within soils. At a fundamental level, it is both an important plant and animal nutrient. But in cases where excessive levels of the mineral build up in soils (index 5-7), the result is a high degree of stickiness and poor trafficability during periods of changeable weather.

Driving this scenario is an interaction between magnesium and calcium within the soil’s cation exchange complex.

United Feeds’ agronomist Chloe Kyle commented: “High levels of magnesium feature in soils found across Northern Ireland. A simple soil test will help assess the actual concentrations of the mineral that are present.

“An important physical characteristic of soils that contain high levels of magnesium is their inherent stickiness.

Data on silage cuts

“In turn, this leads to poor air circulation at root level, which has a major impact on grass growth rates.

“Poor trafficability can also impact on crop harvesting conditions and the length of time that stock can be kept out at grass, particularly during the shoulders of the grazing season.”

The good news, however, is that applying the soil conditioner Calcifert Sulphur will actively address these issues.

The product constitutes one of the purest forms of calcium sulphate available and has an analysis of Calcium oxide 39%, Sulphur 56% (Sulphate).

Application of the product is ideal for fields with high magnesium levels. In essence, it helps to redress the calcium: magnesium ratio, and opens the soil structure.

An increasing number of farmers across Northern Ireland are now using Calcifert Sulphur and finding out first hand, that the product works to deliver improvements in soil structure.

A case in point is William McIlrath, who farms close to Kilrea in Co Londonderry.

Beef finishing, breeding sheep and winter cereals are the main enterprises on the farm with 250 cattle brought through to slaughter weight on an annual basis.

There is a strong focus on maximising performance from grazed grass and silage.

William explained: “Improving the quality of the silage ground has been a priority for the farm over the past number of years.

“I take three cuts of silage annually.”

William has been using Calcifert Sulphur for the past two growing seasons.

“The most immediate impact has been the fact that the ground is not as slippery as would have previously been. The ground is now much more open,” he confirmed.

“Grass growth has also improved significantly.”

William has traditionally soil tested all his fields on a regular basis and was very aware of the high magnesium levels in the soil.

“In fact, it was sky high, where the mineral was concerned,” he explained.

“The plan is to test the ground again next autumn. We will see at that stage how the magnesium status of the soil stands.

“But without even taking a soil sample I can see that the productivity and trafficability of the land has improved since I started applying the Calcifert Sulphur.

“Calcifert Sulphur is a granulated product. It can be applied with a standard fertiliser spreader.”

Chloe Kyle was a recent visitor to the McIlrath farm.

She commented: “High soil magnesium levels represent a problem on many farms across Northern Ireland. The issue is brought about by a combination of factors. These include: the characteristics of the underlying rock and the heavy application of animal slurries.”

Chloe concluded: “Committing to CalcifertSulphur is a three-year programme. However, many farmers, including William, are reporting a benefit from using the product in 12 months. The application rate is 100kg/ac/annum.”

Are you achieving the yield & quality in crops you want?

Since the Clean Air Act of 1993, the levels of Sulphur deposition have reduced significantly from 110 kg/ha/annum in 1980, to less than 10 kg/ha/annum due to omission from industry and cars having been cleaned up. Add to this the excess winter rainfall that we have experienced this year which leads to soil results showing low levels of sulphur due to leaching.

Sulphur is an essential nutrient for grass production, which helps to build yield and protein. Nitrogen use efficiency is also improved by the inclusion of Sulphur in a fertiliser program. Deficiency symptoms show up as yellowing in the younger leaves; not to be confused with the older leaves for Nitrogen deficiency. If deficiency is diagnosed it can be too late!

Sulphate (SO4) the plant available form, forms water-soluble salts which are leached from the soil, particularly free-draining ones; therefore, Sulphur applications are required every year.

Research has shown how Sulphur can benefit grass yield and protein levels. This leads to better quality, more palatable silage and reduced bought-in feed costs.

This is where Calcifert Sulphur can make a difference. The Sulphur is in the plant-available Sulphate form, with some being immediately water soluble for plant use with the rest becoming available during the growing season.

Applying in March/April ensures that the Calcium & Sulphate are in the soil and available for plant use.

If quality and yield are to be achieved in agriculture today, a crop&Sulphur requirement must be met. Applying Calcifert Sulphur will ensure much more efficient utilisation of Nitrogen fertiliser on your farm.