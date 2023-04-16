The prospect of getting cattle out into fields beckons

But it will take some time for grass swards to fully recover from the challenges thrown up by the atrocious weather that has characterised the past number of weeks.

As a consequence, sward energy levels will be extremely low with trace mineral and vitamin values lower still.

In order to ensure that these animals get their grazing season off to the best possible start, farmers must act to boost their trace mineral and vitamin levels prior to turn out.

Preparing for turnout: Mary Harkness and John Christie, staff members with Steele Farm Supplies in Ballymena

These are issues that staff at Steele Farm Supplies - in both Ballmoney and Ballymena - are acutely aware of.

“We have had large numbers of customers coming in this week with only one thought on their mind: to get stock out to grass over the coming days,” confirmed John Christie, who works in the Ballymena shop.

“We are advising that all stock should be drenched with Liquid Gold Cattle, before they are put out into the paddocks. The product is a uniquely valuable source of trace minerals and vitamins.

“It has been developed by HVS Animal Health.”

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, takes up the story:“Drenching beef cattle and young stock with Liquid Gold Cattle immediately prior to turnout is the most effective way of achieving this objective.”

According to Paul, taking this approach will deliver an extra 9.9kg of liveweight over a 54 day period.

“He added:“This figure rises to 20.4kg over 104 days. These figures have been verified courtesy of repeated trial work, carried out here in Northern Ireland.

“The cost of securing these enhanced growth rates works out at £3.20/head. This is based on a Liquid Gold cattle drench rate of 60ml per animal.

“The price of a good quality cattle grower ration is currently in the region of £385/t. So for the price of approximately 8kg of meal, farmers can secure a more significant growth rate bonus by investing in Liquid Gold Cattle.”

Grazed grass is the cheapest feed to offer cattle. However, it is not the total nutritional package.

Many swards can be deficient in a range of trace minerals and vitamins, particularly at this time of the year.

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and in a chelated form.

Paul Elwood is confirming a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

He commented:“Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form. It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”

Paul concluded: “Liquid Gold Cattle acts to ensure that young stock at grass are not restricted in terms of meeting their full growth potential.”