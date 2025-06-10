The Royal Highland Show recognises leaders in agricultural innovation

SoilEssentials

Trail-blazing innovations across all sectors within the Scottish agricultural industry have been recognised at this year’s Royal Highland Show with an Innovation Award, the oldest competition run by RHASS.

Fifteen organisations will be presented with an Innovation Award on Saturday, 21st June at the Royal Highland Show: four will receive silver awards and seven will be honoured with certificates of commendation. Four will receive a gold award which recognises exceptional marketplace success and influence.

The gold award winners include:

- Merlo UK for their electric telehandler ew25.5 which boasts an innovative new cab and hydraulics.

- Graintek UK for their baby portable grain dryer, the smallest mobile dryer in the world

- New Holland for their T6 methane power tractor, which gives a sustainable way of working

- SoilEssentials Ltd for their SKAi spot spraying system which gives a much more sustainable way of spraying as it detects and sprays only where needed

The winners will display their innovations within the agricultural zone during the Royal Highland Show.

Andrew Rennie, Chief Steward of the Innovation awards said: “RHASS has a proud history of supporting agriculture and innovation, and as someone with an agricultural contracting business, I’m honoured to be part of this legacy. The new categories in the Innovation Awards are particularly exciting, as they highlight a broader range of innovations that drive progress in our industry. These awards play a vital role in promoting fresh ideas and inspiring innovation across the sector.

“It is a pleasure to award fifteen very different inventions with our Innovations Award and to be able to recognise such brilliant advances which are made in our industry.”

Shaun Groom, General Manager at Merlo UK said: “We are incredibly proud to receive the Gold Award from RHASS. It reflects the trust our customers have placed in the 100% electric, eWorker and highlights our mission to push the boundaries of what’s possible in material handling while supporting the transition to cleaner, smarter, sustainable agricultural practices.”

Jim Wilson, Managing Director of SoilEssentials added: "We are absolutely delighted to receive our first Gold RHASS Innovation Award — and even more proud that it’s for a product we’ve designed and developed entirely in-house. The SKAi spot spraying technology represents a major milestone for SoilEssentials, combining cutting-edge technology with practical on-farm benefits. Reducing chemical usage, lowering input costs, and supporting sustainable agriculture are central to our mission — and this award is a fantastic recognition of the team’s hard work and commitment to innovation that delivers."

This year’s Innovation Awards competition took a fresh approach with a change in name and the introduction of new categories. Previously known as the RHASS Technical Innovation Awards, the name was revised in an effort to broaden the scope of the competition beyond technology. The aim of the new categories was to highlight incredible innovations across all sectors within the industry. These categories included; mechanical and engineering, digital and management solutions, and crop and animal feed advancement.

The Royal Highland Show is the largest fundraising event for RHASS and takes place from 19 - 22 June 2025.

Innovation Awards winners:

Silver: Kramer Werke GmbH, EASYFIX, Krone UK, Martin Lishman Ltd

Commendation: CJ Grant & Partner Ltd, SpreadPoint, Tomado Wire Ltd, Penderfeed Ltd, AgriAudit, Fendt

Gold: Merlo UK, Graintek UK, New Holland, SoilEssentials Ltd, Powerwasher services Ltd