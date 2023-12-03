The Royal Ulster Winter Fair - a true celebration of our dairy industry!

​The Royal Ulster Winter Fair is now widely regarded as a highlight of the year for Northern Ireland’s agricultural agricultural sector, drawing crowds from all parts of Ireland.

​This one-day annual event is a true celebration of the pivotal role that milk production and dairy processing plays to our overall economy.

From farming and milk production to processing, distribution, and retail, the entire supply chain generates income, employment, and economic activity across the region.

AbbeyAutoline is thrilled to once again be playing its part in helping

Richard Henderson and Jonathan Graham, Agricultural Account Executive. Pic: Richard Trainor Photography

make the 2023 Winter Fair a firm festive favourite in the agricultural calendar.

Having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland, our Agriculture Team will be meeting up with existing customers and engaging with farmers exploring new insurance cover options for 2024.

Our specialist Agriculture Team is poised to address a myriad of questions and queries about our diverse array of agricultural insurance products, with one common question standing out: What role does an insurance brokerage play?

For us, it’s a straightforward answer. We act as a bridge to a wide array of specialist agri-insurance companies in the UK market, ensuring our clients benefit from cost-effective policy options spanning the spectrum of Northern Ireland’s farming activities.

Our dedicated Agriculture Team, assist clients in navigating the intricacies of their insurance needs within the complexities of the modern farming landscape.

AbbeyAutoline has an agricultural team who not only understand insurance, but they also understand how your business works and are able to relate to the farming terms and phrases used. This helps reassure our clients that we can offer specialist advice that suits your individual needs.

2023 has again been a year of rising costs in tandem with milk prices experiencing sharp declines. Simultaneously, the cost of farm machinery continues to rise as does the size and scale of plant. Securing adequate insurance coverage is paramount, and at AbbeyAutoline, we want to help deliver the best cover we can at the most competitive premiums.

Join us at the Winter Fair on Thursday 14th December and visit our stand EK102 and learn about the range of insurance products and covers AbbeyAutoline has available for your farm business.

The Winter Fair always helps get everyone into the spirit of Christmas and it’s a great day to renew friendships and wish each other season’s greetings.

At AbbeyAutoline we want to thank all our clients for their support during 2023. We appreciate your hard work and dedication to your farms, producing food for us all to enjoy over the Christmas period.

In closing, I extend warm wishes to all our clients and our Farming Life readers for a joyous Christmas and a New Year filled with peace and prosperity.

See you in 2024!