The threat posed by Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus is changing

The enhanced threat currently posed by Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) could significantly reduce the size of the cereal harvest that is recorded across the island of Ireland later this year

​Recent developments in the Republic of Ireland have confirmed the changing nature of the threat posed by Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) to cereal crops, writes Richard Halleron.

Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) is running rampant through winter and spring cereal crops at the present time.

This development is bad enough in its own right. However, adding to the concern is the fact that Teagasc research scientists don’t know how the disease-causing aphids are getting on to crops in the first place.

These were two of the key messages delivered at a recent Teagasc Crop Walk, held in North Co Dublin Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan, commented: “BYDV is very apparent in spring and winter cereal crops south of Dublin.

Winter wheat

“So, the possibility of a similar reality being the case across the rest of the country is very real.”

Phelan admitted that Teagasc scientists had not predicted these developments.

“Suction traps in places like Teagasc Oak Park had not caught significant numbers of flying aphids over recent months,” he explained.

“So this leaves open the possibility of grain aphides physically walking through fields and/or over wintering on individual cereal plants.

Phelan continued:

“This type of behaviour on the part of the aphids has not been recognised. In reality, we are talking about a very fluid situation, which will be a key focus of new research within Teagasc.”

In the meantime, cereal growers are being strongly advised to spray their spring barley and wheat crops with an insecticide as a matter of priority.

Shay Phelan again:

“The best time to put on an insecticide is when crops are the four-leaf stage.

“One application of an active product will suffice. Products should be applied at full label rates.”

According to Teagasc, BYDV can have differing levels of crop impact with yield losses of up to 80% a possibility.

However, this would only be in the case of very severe infections. The average loss figure is in the region of 30%.

The risk periods for BYDV infection coincide with milder temperatures and the associated migration/reproduction of aphids.

Normally, earlier sown crops are at the highest risk of infection and it is difficult to avoid insecticide application in these scenarios.

In-crop monitoring is essential before an insecticide is applied to check if aphids are present.

Growers should inspect headlands first, because aphids are three times more likely to land near headlands than further out the field.

For the record, aphids were identified on spring wheat plants by a number of the participants taking part in the North Dublin crop walk.

According to the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), BYDV is the most economically important virus in UK cereals.

The scale of yield loss depends on aphid activity, BYDV presence and strain, growth stage at infection and environmental conditions.

Although various species of cereal aphid transmit BYDV, two are particularly important in the UK and Ireland. In the south, the bird cherry–oat aphid (Rhopalosiphum padi) is the principal vector.

However, in the midlands and the north, the grain aphid (Sitobion avenae) is usually more important.

As aphids do not pass the virus on to their offspring, they must acquire BYDV through feeding on infected host plants.

The time between acquisition and the aphid being able to transmit the infection is 12–48 hours.

In addition to feeding on the foliage, aphids can also feed on crop roots, especially in warm, moist conditions.

Initially, only a small proportion of aphids is likely to carry BYDV.

However, because of the way in which virus spreads from plants to aphids, even initial small populations of infected aphids can lead to significant economic damage.

Meanwhile, BYDV is shaping up to be an equally ‘ominous threat’ that could badly impact cereal production here in Northern Ireland, if we are not careful.

The 2022/23 arable year, saw large tonnages wiped-off the yields of many winter barley crops.

And why was this? Put simply, many fields were sown out in September at a time when grain aphids were extremely active.

Where the current, 2023/24 year is concerned, growers had no option but to wait until October to get winter barley crops into the ground.

And here again, problems arose. The continuous bad weather at the time made field work almost impossible

Adding to the challenge being faced by cereal growers is the escalating price of seed and all the other costs entailed in establishing new crops.

If this process isn’t successful, then the prospect of looking at real losses being incurred next harvest becomes a very real one.

The big question within all of this comes back to the weather. Was the rain experienced over the past few months the exception?

Or is the prospect of exceptionally wet autumn and spring planting periods the future scenario that we can all ‘look forward’ to?

The other issue to be addressed relates to the future control of grain aphids.

If farmers cannot use planting date as an effective integrated pest management (IPM) control measure with any degree of reliance, and insecticide usage is fast becoming taboo, what can be done to secure the future of winter cereal production in Northern Ireland?

It is in this context that plant breeders must stand up and be counted.

Already a number of cereal varieties that show partial resistance to BYDV have been identified.

Hopefully, it should be possible for breeders to take the next step and come up with varieties that are fully resistant.

And, of course, this comes with the caveat that BYDV resistance and yield potential should be developed hand-in-hand.

There is nothing wrong in asking for everything: whether we ever get it all is another question entirely.

Specifically, in the case of BYDV, we know that the associated threats posed to wheat, barley and oats have both weather and geography-related themes.

For example, crops grown in coastal locations are more prone to aphid attack due to the fact that frost is less of an issue in such areas.

Teagasc’s Dr Louise McNamara explained:

“Our work is focussed on understanding the aphid, the virus, the plant and how they all interact.

“It is this interaction that ultimately determines the yield loss incurred.

A sequencing survey carried across the country has determined the main aphid types found in Ireland.

Work has also been carried out by Teagasc to ascertain the level of insecticide resistance that already exists within grain aphid populations here.

Complementing this is a focus on new cereal varieties and tools that can used by growers in the field to help in the fight against BYDV.

Teagasc manages three aphid suction towers.

Louise McNamara again:

“These act like very large hoovers, sucking in aphids that are flying above them. The towers are located at Ashtown in Co Dublin, Oak Park in Co Carlow and at a location in Co Cork.

“They operate 365 days of the year. The role of the towers is to monitor aphid migration.

“As a consequence, we can capture the aphids, identify which form of the BYDV virus they are carrying and check for the various levels of resistance that’s out there.”

The results achieved from the suction tower assessments are compared with the data generated from in-field monitoring.

This latter approach comprises the use of yellow aphid traps and the recording of visual assessments by farmers participating in this project on the ground.

Louise McNamara explained.

“We are in a position to quantify the number of aphids caught using the various trapping systems.

“But aphid numbers, on their own, are not a direct indicator of the BYDV threat they pose.”

She concluded:

“It is the level of active BYDV virus within the aphids that represents the actual level of risk posed to plants.”

It is now a priority for Teagasc to speed up the means by which the actual virus threat posed by aphids can be quantified.

This information can then be disseminated to cereal growers who have the final choice of using, or not using, an insecticide.

Significantly, Louise McNamara is confirming that all available insecticides now contain the same pyrethroid chemistries.

She continued:

“All the current insecticide brands, essentially, contain the same chemistries with the same mode of action.

“So, if growers keep putting out the same chemistry, the risk of creating resistance within aphid populations continues to increase."

The Teagasc research scientist went on to confirm that resistance may already be an issue.

Previous Teagasc survey work had looked at the issue of resistance linked to neonicotinoid chemistries. However, their use was banned back in 2018.

Now Teagasc is looking at the impact of pyrethroid chemistries on grain aphids, from a resistance perspective.

Louise McNamara further explained:

“The percentage of resistance will be very variable, depending on the year.

“Previously, insecticide levels resistance of 35% had been identified within aphid populations. But in other years, this figure had dropped to just 2%.

“We are pushing ahead with surveys in 2023 to try and draw conclusions from the results we are achieving.

“But this is not a straightforward matter.”

According to McNamara, it will take time to work through the loss of neonicotinoid chemistries and the subsequent impact on the insecticides that are available, specifically from a resistance perspective.

She went on to confirm that the aphid control achieved from pyrethroid chemistries remains good.

So can a farmer identify the presence of an insecticide resistance-related problem in his fields?

Louise McNamara again:

“Growers should go out and inspect their crops within a week of an insecticide being applied.

“If they find aphids that all look the same at that stage, then resistance may well be an issue.

“In addition, if un-winged aphids are identified in the crop, this means that the insects survived the treatment.

“The appearance of winged aphids would indicate that the insects in question might well have flown-in from another location since the application of the insecticide.

“The treatment will probably last for a week. It depends on UV light breaking the chemistry down.

“But, if after spraying, the farmer sees un-winged aphids of the same colour and type, these may well be insects that have survived the treatment.”

Where spring cropping is concerned, April-sown cereals are at the highest risk of BYDV attack.

This is especially in areas with a confirmed history of the disease challenge or at locations near the coast.

Crops at risk should receive an aphicide at the 3-4 leaf stage for optimum effect. Growers should use full-label rates to get best control.

But they should also monitor fields after spraying to assess for resistant aphids.

