The value of working with your CAFRE Adviser

If you have ever thought about joining a CAFRE group, now is the time! The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE’s) new Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups are open for application.

These groups will focus on all aspects of suckler herd management and will be facilitated by your local Adviser.

By taking part, you can increase the number of calving events achieving the annual DAERA Suckler Cow Scheme targets. You will also gain practical support to improve the productivity and profitability of your suckler enterprise.

There are many advantages to working with your CAFRE Adviser:

Contact your CAFRE Adviser via your local DAERA Direct Office to hear more about the Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups.

- Expert guidance to provide tailored advice specific to your enterprise.

- Up to date knowledge and information provided on the latest innovations within your sector.

- Confidential and independent business planning support.

- Access to training and workshops led by your CAFRE appointed facilitator delivered on host farms, taking advantage of peer-to-peer learning opportunities.

To make an application to the Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk or for more information contact your local CAFRE Adviser.

Applications close on Friday 19 September at 4:00pm.