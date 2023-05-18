There’s still time for G-Lime

​This has had an impact on farmers who are attempting to address low pH fields by way of lime application to ensure they maximise the value and efficacy of nutrients being applied to the soil.

Given the poor field conditions, application of lime has been necessarily delayed and many farmers will be faced with a decision of whether it is still worth applying lime as the days continue to pass and the efficacy of conventional lime dwindles - given the slower reaction rate of the material.

Granulated lime can play a key role for farmers who been unable to apply conventional agricultural lime due to unfavourable field conditions. One of its significant benefits is that it begins to work immediately with adequate rainfall upon application to the soil, and provides a full reaction within 6-weeks of application.

G-Lime granulated lime is a unique, fast acting soil conditioner

G-Lime granulated lime is a unique, fast acting soil conditioner, specially formulated to help manage soil pH, improving soil fertility whilst optimising crop and grass performance. G-Lime will help to neutralise acidic soils and replenish the nutrients that get locked into the soil under acidic conditions. It can be spread using a conventional fertiliser spreader and will react quickly in the soil. This results in increased nutrient uptake, leading to improved fertiliser use efficiency and healthier soils, thereby allowing for higher yields and crop quality.