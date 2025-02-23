Think ahead for top quality silage

Planning ahead is key to making the most of homegrown forages.

As we look ahead to silage season, now is the time to start thinking about management of silage ground to maximise quality for optimal production from forage next winter.

Slurry and fertiliser application

Consider timing and application rates of slurry and fertiliser. This time of year, it can be tempting to prioritise emptying slurry tanks at the expense of over-application on silage ground. If too much slurry has been applied, the risk of excess nitrogen in silage is increased, which has negative effects on fermentation and palatability. Additionally, if slurry has not washed into the ground properly, there is a risk of bringing slurry back in from the field, causing contamination.

Anna Millar, Trident MicroNutri

It is a good idea to analyse soil to understand exactly the nutrient requirements of your ground. Then, informed decisions can be made regarding appropriate fertiliser applications so optimal levels of nutrients are supplied. Consider taking part in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme offered by CAFRE.

Timing of cutting

Think about what you want to achieve. While leaving first cuts later in the season increases bulk, it does sacrifice quality. It is better to cut earlier to capture quality and increase supply of energy and available nutrients. Over the last couple of years, first cuts have been stemmier than usual, and on some farms, second cut has been better quality than first cut.

Winters have been warmer, and it seems grass continues to grow marginally, so by the beginning of May, the grass can already be quite stemmy. Trident MicroNutri’s mobile NIR service provides instant NDF results for fresh grass, which can help you understand grass quality ahead of cutting.

Think ahead for quality silage next winter

Understandably, the weather can be an issue. Given the wet springs of the last few years, we need to be prepared to deal with wet conditions and there are options to help with this. For example, if grass is wetter than desired, an additive could be useful. Also with wet ground conditions, there is increased risk of soil contamination, which increases the likelihood of fermentation by clostridia bacteria, which is detrimental to silage quality and can pose a significant risk to cow health. Bear in mind the use of machinery on land, being careful to mark ground as little as possible ahead of and during the silage season. If using a contractor, work with them to ensure they are set up well to minimise risk factors.

Pre-mowing nitrate testing

It is useful to factor in time for free nitrate testing as part of your plans. Samples of grass can be analysed to determine free nitrate levels, which indicate how well fertiliser has been absorbed and used. Excess free nitrates can have an impact on fermentation and palatability of silage. Typically black, foul-smelling silages are an indicator of grass which has been mowed when high in free nitrates.

Plan for use of Silage Inoculants

To assist with challenging conditions, there are a number of silage inoculants available. SiloSolve FC is an oxygen-scavenging inoculant, proven to create an oxygen-free environment for rapid, controlled fermentation. As a result, pits can be opened after just seven days. It inhibits up to 98% of yeasts and moulds, resulting in less waste and improved nutrient availability and palatability. This increases the opportunity to maximise milk from homegrown forage. SiloSolve MC is another option available, which is designed for use on forages which are particularly difficult to ensile, for example low dry matter (under 23%), high nitrogen, low sugar or those with suspected slurry or soil contamination. SiloSolve MC has additional benefits in limiting the growth of clostridia bacteria.

For more information on planning for a successful silage season, or how SiloSolve can help with silage preservation and quality, please contact Trident MicroNutri on 02894 473478 or visit www.tridentmicronutri.com.