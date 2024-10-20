Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slatabogie Holsteins, in conjunction with Lely Center Eglish, will host an Open Day followed by a sale on Tuesday 22nd October. The third-generation dairy farmer has welcomed the efficiencies that robotic milking has brought to daily life.

Alan Paul of Curragh Road, Maghera, alongside his wife Leanne, manages a 120- strong Slatabogie pedigree herd, ably assisted by their children Cody, Dylan, Jamie and Ariana. The vast majority of the herd are Holstein cows, in addition to pedigree Ayrshire and a small number of recipient cows which are used for embryo transfer breeding.

“We installed our first Lely Astronaut A5 in 2019, then introduced a second one in 2021. The addition allowed us to handle more cows with even greater efficiency and higher production with an output of 4000 litres per day for the two automatic milking systems. We also have a Lely Juno automatic feed pusher; Lely Discovery automatic scraper and 3 Lely Cosmix concentrate feeders,” said Alan.

Alan & Leanne Paul from Slatabogie Holsteins and Tommy Armstrong and Jacob Irwin from Lely Center Eglish discussing the up-and-coming joint sale and Lely open day on the 22nd of October

“My father William, who started farming here in 1973 with a milking parlour and still helps us out today when it comes to the bookwork, carried on the work that my grandfather Robert began here back in 1950. Dairying, just like other areas of farming, has adapted and moved with the times and we’ve always kept an eye on developments and innovations.

“Back in 2007, the original herd had to be destocked; you’re talking about a 540- strong head, 220 of which we were milking. Following a break and some contract cattle rearing for an interim period we made the decision to get back into dairy farming in a substantial way and we slowly began to rebuild our stock. The following year we bought an excellent calf, bred away on her for several years, building up stock on other peoples’ farms. I also met Leanne around this time, so it was a very positive time on all fronts!”

Alan continued: “So we went down the red and white Holstein route, and as breeding continued, I knew I didn’t want to get back into a situation where I was tied into a parlour. I didn’t want to be tied into milking two to three times a day, so that led me into examining the robotic route and exploring its possibilities. So, I weighed up all my options but eventually opted for Lely, given both the quality of the robots and the excellent back-up service that the team at Lely Center Eglish provides.

Lely Center Eglish’s design team were paramount when it came to positioning the robot in the existing sheds and matters moved smoothly from there.

“That level of input was very helpful throughout the process and allowed us to hit the ground running. Not only that, but the cows themselves, about 30 at the time, adapted really well to the technology. Within four to five days, they quickly became used to being milked in a different way, and a more efficient way from our perspective. You still need to know your cows well, you still need to spend time with the herd, albeit at a different time of day in comparison to the parlour set-up.”