This will be no ordinary feeding season

And although this has impacted forage quality and quantity on some farms, the exceptionally damp conditions that persisted throughout the month of May have had the biggest impact on feeding prospects this winter across many farms.

Although first cut silage quantity initially appears plentiful on farms, the reality of exceptionally low dry matter (DM) coupled with lower ME values calls for increased quantities of this silage to be fed, in an attempt to maintain dry matter intake (DMI) and energy levels, with many farmers reporting they are travelling through their clamps quicker than expected.

It would also seem that weather patterns playing out over the summer months has impacted quantities of second, third and fourth cuts on farms that were impacted by drought.

The area of crops grown in Northern Ireland this year has increased by 10%. Whole crop cereals and maize have accounted for a significant proportion of this expansion so that could help alleviate some issues on those specific farms.

Extensive forage analysis carried out by United Feeds is confirming that first cut silages made in Northern Ireland in 2022 have an average DM of just 24%, and in a significant number of cases the DM figure is below 20%.

DM is down 6% compared to last year’s averages. The fact that the figure is so low will have a major impact on the feeding strategies implemented on dairy farms throughout the 2022/23 feeding season.

In the first instance, wetter silages restrict the dry matter intake that cows can achieve. The rumen can only accept a certain physical volume of feed, and reduced forage intake will limit an animals’ ability to produce milk. But it’s not a straightforward issue. And ‘throwing’ more concentrates at the problem, in some cases, is not the answer, and needs careful consideration and correct advice to maintain rumen health.

Members of the United Feeds technical team are now getting reports back from dairy farmers with autumn calving cows that milk production levels are down on where they would normally expect them to be for this time of the year and this is not a surprise.

However, when the feed analysis figures are worked through, it turns out that the drop in milk output is smaller than the dietary factors would indicate. As a consequence, it is believed that many cows are milking off their backs in an attempt to maintain milk yields at the levels they are genetically programmed to achieve. This will come at a very significant cost: the consequent loss in body condition will impact severely on fertility levels achieved throughout the next breeding season.

A target of 12kg forage DM as a minimum will support healthy milk production. Herds that achieved 12kg last winter are struggling to achieve 9-10kgs this winter. A drop in DM intake from 12kg to 10kg is the equivalent of approximately 4L of milk (assuming energy levels (ME) remain the same).

Admittedly, second and third cut silages made in Northern Ireland this year generally have DM values closer to the target figure of 30%. But as mentioned, in some instances the very dry summer weather potentially combined with reduced fertiliser rates will have impacted on yields of these cuts.

Given these circumstances, the United Feeds’ advisory team is strongly encouraging farmers to survey their silage stocks now in order accurately assessif they have enough to get them through the upcoming winter. It’s better to know the state of play at this stage and to take the required management decisions in a strategic manner. United Feeds can assist with these calculations and corrective options.

The United Feeds’ team knew by the end of the summer that first cut silages would create major problems on dairy farms over the coming months. Their immediate response was to send large numbers of silage samples and bespoke TMR samples to aunique lab in Canada they have worked closely with for many years called Fermentrics.

With the aid of Fermentrics diagnostic service alongside a wealth of in-house experience, United Feeds have been able to gain a unique insight into the actual digestion profile of individual raw materials and the effect they have on microbial populations in the rumen when these are combined with representative Northern Ireland silages.

At the heart of the Fermentrics’ system is the use of gas fermentation techniques, which measure the volumes of the various gases produced during an actual rumination process.

The United Feeds nutrition team are keen to highlight: “Every farmer’s silage will be different. We know this from the breadth of silage testing that we carry out on annual basis.

:By working with Fermentrics we can deliver bespoke nutritional solutions to individual herds.But there is no getting away from the fact that feeding cows this winter will be challenging.”

Fibre

Another consistent theme identified on the back of the silage analysisis the high levels of fibre contained within first cuts this year. It is therefore crucially important that fibre digestibility is maximised in the diets offered to dairy cows this winter.

Amaferm® is a unique feed additive and the only one registered as a fibre digestion enhancer in the EU for inclusion in dairy cow diets.

Fibre is a major component of ruminant diets. Forages typically contain 45% – 55% fibre, however,many first cuts >55% this year.

Normally, only about half of this is digestible and available for milk production, meaning there is huge potential in the form of energy that still lies ‘untapped’ within forage.

Amaferm® is a natural feed additive that boosts the digestibility of fibre by providing nutrients for rumen fungi growth and increased microbial enzyme activity to accelerate fibre digestion.

It also stimulates the fibrolytic bacteria that complete the job of fibre digestion and lactate utilising bacteria that help to reduce acidity in the rumen. Improved fibre digestion releases more energy from fibre, contributing to better feed efficiency, improved feed intake, and increased energy levels, which in turn can support higher milk production, improved milk solids and reduce body condition losses.

Amaferm®is included as standard in an increased number of United Feeds’ rations this winter and can be added to blends to suit specific on-farm feed rates.

Mycotoxins

Last year saw many local dairy farmers confirming that cow performance had been impacted significantly by mycotoxins. These reports were further verified by surveys carried out on silages made on farms across Northern Ireland.

It is generally accepted that the challenge of mycotoxins is growing. Partly, this may be due to the more accurate testing systems that are now available plus the fact that farmers are more aware of the symptoms and impact that mycotoxins can have on animal performance.

There is a clear association between mycotoxin contamination and our changing climate causing stressful growing conditions for crops. Forage harvesting and ensiling techniques are also being questioned. It is also evident that higher performing animals are much more predisposed to the impact of mycotoxins.

So what are mycotoxins?

They are natural substances produced by moulds and fungi. They are invisible, tasteless and toxic. More than 500 different mycotoxins have been identified to date, and any animal feedstuffs can be contaminated. These include grazed grass, conserved forages (silage, wholecrop, maize, straw), homegrown and bought-in feed.

Initially, it was thought that mycotoxins were a risk if forage was dry or had visible mould. Although this is true, it is now known that these substances can be present on any forage, of any dry matter, with no visible mould and excellent clamp face management. The moulds may have disappeared. However, the mycotoxins they leave behind remain in situ.

Reducing mycotoxin risk requires a multi-faceted approach. In the first instance, farmers and contractors should strive to limit slurry and soil contamination of silages. Post-harvest mycotoxins can be caused by poor consolidation and clamp management.

Farmers should remove any visible mould from the clamp and do not feed to any animals. Problem areas tend to be down the sides and along the top of the clamp, but mycotoxins are certainly not confined to these areas alone.

Limiting the amount of time forage is exposed to oxygen reduces the chance of mycotoxin development. Only remove covers at the point of feeding, aim to move across the face as quickly as possible and, if needed, take half blocks. Use a sharp shear grab/block cutter to keep the face as clean and even as possible. Keep feed troughs or passages clear of any uneaten silage or TMR on a daily basis.

The United Feeds nutrition team are happy to discuss and assess the risk of mycotoxins with individual customers.

Managing low dry matter silages

If silage has been made, it must be used to best effect. The United Feeds’ nutrition team have identified the key priorities which farmers should adopt in order to make best use of low dry matter silages over the coming winter.

Firstly, fresh feed must be always available and within reach of cows. This will require feed to be pushed up on a regular basis. If the silage or TMR isn’t keeping or is heating after feed-out, it should be fed twice daily. Each cow should have adequate feed space, and where this is limited, silage should be pushed up even more throughout the day. Remember, cows will need considerably more time to eat the required additional volume of feed.

Analysing every forage available to you is the first step in your winter feeding programme. Your United Feeds adviser can help assess diets and advise on targeting your forages to the most appropriate stage of lactation. For those with silages <20% DM, if possible, mix with higher DM forages to encourage intakes. Where possible, higher DM silages should be prioritised to fresh calving cows and dry cows where physical volume intake is naturally lower.

The rumen of the dry cow needs to be kept full to support healthy intakes post calving, as well as meeting energy and protein requirements. Your local adviser can check if the dietary requirements of dry cows are being met, as this will impact their production potential once calved not to mention associated health problems.

The unfortunate flip side of assigning the best forages to the milking herd, is that the poorest quality forages are more than likely offered to youngstock. The same issues outlined above about low DM and high fibre content have the same impact on lowering DMI potential in youngstock. If the energy deficit is not resolved, growth rates will be hampered.

The end result here will be heifers that are not large enough to breed at 13-15 months, delaying their first calving date beyond 24 months, or heifers calving in below target weights and/or height. All of which lead to a significant reduction in overall farm efficiency levels, increased costs incurred by milk producers, and poorer production from heifers throughout their subsequent lactations.

Every farm is unique and will have different challenges this winter. The reality is that the milk production potential on many farms has been impaired, silage quality drives production.

United Feeds have experience backed by sound scientific evidence on how best to manage the farm specific scenarios. They have at their disposal numerous nutritional additives and tools that can help make the most of forages this winter.

