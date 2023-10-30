The day began at Stirling with an excellent show of Charolais on Monday 23rd October, all expertly judged by David Bothwell of the Killadeas herd, alongside his shadow Judge Sean Mitchell of Huttonend herd.

The sale followed in the afternoon with a packed ring overseeing 65 bulls sold to an 71% clearance rate. The top price climbed to 50,000gns, which is up 22,000gns on last year’s top price, and the average held strong at £8,253, up £654 on last year’s October bull sale.

Commenting on the sale, Chairman Andrew Sellick said: “A strong commercial trade underpinned a solid sale for the Charolais breed, along with a good level of demand for the pick of the breeders bulls resulted in an average that was up £654 on the year and further evidence the Charolais is delivering for the commercial producer.”

Following on from the bull sale, 10 females were sold, with one cow and calf, and a draft of heifers from the Caithness herd.

Barnsford Thistle, Reserve Junior Champion, sold for 50,000gns

Coming in at the top price of 50,000gns was the impressive 17-month-old Barnsford Thistle from T & S Gatherer’s Barnsford herd in Renfrewshire. Thistle had already achieved Reserve Junior Male Champion at the Royal Highland Show earlier this year and had repeat success as the day’s Reserve Junior Champion. His sire is the 17,000gns bull, Elgin Jagger, and his dam, Alwent Broom, had previously won Champion of Champions & Pedigree Beef Champion at Houston Show in 2019, having been sired by Elrick Uranium. Thistle was purchased by Mr Tims and Mr Ingils on behalf of the Wensleydale herd.

Silvermere Tsunami, Overall Male Champion and Senior Champion, sold for 30,000gns

Close behind at 30,000gns was the day’s Overall Male Champion and Senior Champion, Silvermere Tsunami. This 20-month-old bull was bred by Miss M T Hanson of the Silvermere herd, Banffshire, and bought in joint-ownership by Boden & Davies of Sportsmans herd, Cheshire, and Mr Sawrij of Swalesmoor herd. Tsunami was sired by the 16,000gns AI bull, Clyth Diplomat, and his dam, Silvermere Ocala, goes back to Scalehouses Humphrey.

Silvermere Tesla, Junior Champion, sold for 22,000gns

The next highest price was 22,000gns, secured by 16-month-old, Silvermere Tesla. Also from Miss M T Hanson, this promising bull was sired by former Bath & West Champion, Balbithan Napoleon. Telsa’s dam, Marne Jojo was sired by Lochend Apache, and had a string of success of herself, including Class Winner, Female Champion, Breed Champion, Reserve Champion Continental Beef Animal & Reserve Champion Beef Animal at Devon County Show 2016. This bull will be going home with Mr McCaffrey of Backfarm herd, Co. Tyrone.

Balmyle Thumper, Reserve Intermediate Champion, sold for 22,000gns

Also sold to 22,000gns was Balmyle Thumper, bred by Mr W P Bruce of Balmyle herd, Perthshire. This 18-month-old bull was the day’s Reserve Intermediate Champion and at the fall of the hammer, the successful bidder was Mr C Smeaton & Sons of Bombax herd in Angus. Thumper was sired by Balmyle Patrick, a son of the 16,000gns Ovill Lennon, and his dam, Balmyle Inkling, was sired by the 28,000gns Brampton Nacodar.

Gretnahouse Topper, 1st in Class 6, sold for 16,000gns

18-month-old class winner, Gretnahouse Topper, took 16,000gns and was bred by Lucy Houston of Gretnahouse herd, Dumfries-shire. This young bull was sired by the easy-calving Lochend Nighthawk, and his dam, Gretnahouse Masweety, is a daughter of the 12,000gns Wesley Equinox. Winning the bid and taking home Topper is J & W Kellas of The Raws, Dufftown, Keith.

Glenericht Troy, sold for 12,000gns

Three bulls secured the next highest price of 12,000gns; the first was 19-month-old Glenericht Troy bred by W K & P Drysdale of Glenericht herd, Perthshire. Sired by the 18,000gns Thrunton Fairfax, this bull’s dam, Glenericht Polly, was sired by Glenericht Mecca, who boasts a tremendous Calving Ease Direct EBV of +33.7. The successful bidder was L & D Hair of Stranraer.

Kersknowe Tornado, sold for 12,000gns

Also selling for 12,000gns was Kersknowe Tornado, an 18-month-old bull who placed second in his class. Bred by Mr J Jeffrey of Kersknowe herd, Roxburgshire, this homebred bull was sired by Kersknowe Pope and out of Kersknowe Jessie, a daughter of Lagavaich Fernando. Tornado will be heading over to Orkney to join the Quoymorhouse herd of Mr T Leslie.

Elrick Talent, sold for 12,000gns

The final bull to sell for 12,000gns was 17-month-old Elrick Talent from Mr M J Massie of Elrick herd, Aberdeenshire. Talent was second in his class, and sired by the Ballinlare Phantom, who peaked a top price of 16,000gns at Stirling February sale back in 2021. This young bull is out of dam Elrick Ornament, who was sired by the French-born, easy-calver, Maerdy Gouverneur. Taking home Talent to the Dreva herd is Mr J Warnock & Sons from Lanarkshire.

Kersknowe Theo, sold for 11,000gns

Kersknowe Theo reached 11,00gns, a 19-month-old bull from Mr J Jeffrey of Kersknowe herd, Roxburgshire. Theo placed second in his class, with his sire being the 14,000gns Balmyle Navarone. His dam, Kersknowe Perfume, is a daughter of the 14,000gns Balthayock Mikado. Mr D MacVicar won the bid for Theo and takes him home to the Middle Ballat, Glasgow.

Glenericht Travis, sold for 10,000gns

Two bulls took the next highest price of 10,000gns; the first being Glenericht Travis. This 18-month-old homebred bull was bred by W K & P Drysdale of Glenericht herd, Perthshire and was successfully won by bidder J M Cant & Partners of the Panmure herd, Angus. Travis is fully parent verified to sire Glenericht Limpet and Glenericht Jewel, who is a daughter of the 16,000gns AI bull, Clyth Diplomat.

Hollywell Taichi, sold for 10,000gns

Hollywell Taichi is the second 18-month-old bull to sell for 10,000gns. Bred by J & S Middleton, his sire was the easy-calver Nuthampstead Judas, and he’s out of dam, Hollywell Orla, who is sired by the popular AI bull Whitecliffe James. This young bull will be heading to Stranraer under the care of new owner, A H Fisher.

Gretnahouse Thumper, sold for 9,500gns

Another bull from Lucy Houston of the Gretnahouse herd, Dumfries-shire, sold for 9,500gns. The 18-month-old, Gretnahouse Thumper, was won by Alex Bayne & Son, and will go to his new home in Perthshire. A son of the easy-calving Lochend Nighthawk, whilst Thumper’s dam, Gretnahouse Orka, was sired by Westcarse Jimmy, a trait leader in growth EBVs for the 200, 400, and 600 day weights.

Elrick Tommy, 1st in Class 4, sold for 9,000gns

A further three bulls took the next best price of 9,000gns with one of them being the 19-month-old, Elrick Tommy. First in his class, this promising bull was sired by Ballinlare Phantom and out of Elrick Marshal, a daughter of Elrick Impeccable. Tommy was purchased by J & J Strain of Co. Down.

Mornity Thumper, sold for 9,000gns

Matching the 9,000gns price was Mornity Thumper, bred by Jack Nicoll Farms Ltd in Perthshire. Having placed second in his class, this 18-month-old bull was sired by Glenericht Pegasus and out of Mornity Janet, who was sired by Balthayock Upright. Thumper caught the eye of bidder James Jeffrey and will be heading home with him to Swanswea.

Marwood Toffee, sold for 9,000gns

The final 9,000gns lot was Marwood Toffee, a 17-month-old bull who placed second in his class, and was bred by R A & J Blyth of Marwood herd, Cleveland. Out of dam Marwood Jellybaby, who was sired by the 22,000gns Burradon Goldenballs, Toffee is a son of the 16,000gns Balthayock Lineup. The successful bidder, L & D Hair of Stranraer, will be taking home Toffee alongside Glenericht Troy.

Ten females were sold following on from the bull sales, with the highest price of 7,500gns secured by the Female Champion, Harestone Stacey. Bred by R & N Barclay of Harestone herd, Aberdeenshire, Stacey has some excellent names in her pedigree with her sire, Balthayock Minstrel, being sold for 46,000gns at Stirling in 2018. She also goes back to the 26,000gns Harestone Fearless on her dam’s side. Securing the final bid for this stunning young heifer was Claire Ferris of the Damview herd in Co. Down.

Results

Senior Classes

Class 1 – BULLS born on or between 25 October 2021 – 1 January 2022

1st – Major D F W H & N R Walter – Balthayock Solo – s. Elrick Paragon

2nd – A J R Farms – Newlogie Sandy – s. Maerdy Morwr

3rd – Mr H Goldie – Goldies Sullivan – s. Elrick Officer

4th – Major D F W H & N R Walter – Balthayock Seraphim – s. Balthayock Nevada

5th – R & N Barclay – Harestone Snapchat – s. Goldies Oasis

Class 2 – BULLS born on or between 2 January – 22 February 2022

1st – Mr R A Elgin – Elgin Troy – s. Caylers Noah

2nd – Mr S Gilleard – Gilleard Toronto – s. Tophill Oscar

3rd – McMurrich Partnership – Formakin Trident – s. Neptune JC

4th – J Watson & Co – Tweeddale Tarzan – s. Goldies Jasper

5th – R & N Barclay – Harestone Trueman – s. Goldies Oasis

Class 3 – BULLS born on or between 23 February – 18 March 2022

1st – Miss M T Hanson – Silvermere Tsunami – s. Clyth Diplomat

2nd – Mr J Jeffrey – Kersknowe Theo – s. Balmyle Navarone

3rd – Mr M S Durno – Glenlivet Thunderstruck – s. Elgin Glenlivet

4th – W K & P Drysdale – Glenericht Troy – s. Thrunton Fairfax

5th – Mr R F McCornick – Ricnick Turbo – s. Harestone Hercules

Senior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-3

The Maerdy Perpetual Trophy

Senior Champion – Miss M T Hanson – Silvermere Tsunami – s. Clyth Diplomat

Reserve Senior Champion – Mr R A Milne – Elgin Troy – s. Caylers Noah

Intermediate Classes

Class 4 – BULLS born on or between 19 – 30 March 2022

1st – Mr M J Massie – Elrick Tommy – s. Ballinlare Phantom

2nd – Mr J Jeffrey – Kersknowe Tornado – s.Kersknowe Pope

3rd – J & S Middleton – Hollywell Taichi – s. Nuthampstead Judas

4th – W K & P Drysdale – Glenericht Travis – s. Glenericht Limpet

5th – Mr H Goldie – Goldies Tony – s. Caylers Rocky

Class 5 – BULLS born on or between 31 March – 4 April 2022

1st – W P Bruce Ltd – Balmyle Thumper – s. Balmyle Patrick

2nd – W P Bruce Ltd – Balmyle Trigger – s. Balymyle Jasper

3rd – A MacGregor (Allanfauld) – Allanfauld Tadorne – s. Harestone Oscar

4th – W P Bruce Ltd – Balmyle Toby – s. Balmyle Patrick

5th – J Watson & Co– Tweeddale Truedrive – s. Tweeddale Overdrive

Class 6 – BULLS born on or between 5 – 12 April 2022

1st – Lucy Houston – Gretnahouse Topper – s. Lochend Nighthawk

2nd – Jack Nicol Farms Limited – Mornity Thumper – s. Glenericht Pegasus

3rd – Mr M J Massie – Elrick Thunder – s. Ballinlare Phantom

4th – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Trooper – s. Marwood Odin

5th – J H C Campbell & Sons – Thrunton Topper – s. Glenernan Northstar

Class 7 – BULLS born on or between 13 – 24 April 2022

1st – Mr H Goldie – Goldies Tweed – s. Goldies Poldark

2nd – Mr M J Massie – Elrick Talisman – s. Maerdy Ignition

3rd – W P Bruce Ltd – Balmyle Tiger – s. Balmyle Jasper

4th – A MacGregor (Allanfauld) – Allanfauld Travis – s. Harestone Oscar

5th – Mr M J Massie – Elrick Titan – s. Ballinlare Phantom

Intermediate Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 4-7

The Balmyle Perpetual Challenge Trophy

Intermediate Champion – Mr H Goldie – Goldies Tweed – s. Goldies Poldark

Reserve Intermediate Champion – W P Bruce Ltd – Balmyle Thumper – s. Balmyle Patrick

Junior Classes

Class 8 – BULLS born on or between 25 April – 6 May 2022

1st – J Watson & Co – Tweeddale Titan – s. Goldies Jasper

2nd – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Toffee – s. Balthayock Lineup

3rd – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Twister – s. Balthayock Lineup

4th – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Tiktok – s. Balthayock Lineup

5th – Mr W S Oates – Ravensworth Theo – s. Goldies Orchard

Class 9 – BULLS born on or between 7 – 23 May 2022

1st – T & S Gatherer – Barnsford Thistle – s. Elgin Jagger

2nd – Mr M J Massie – Elrick Talent – s. Ballinlare Phantom

3rd – W & N Milne – Glenernan Tyson – s. Thrunton Platinum

4th – Major D F W H & N R Walter – Balthayock Tarsus – s. Balthayock Impression

5th – J A Wilson & Sons – Kinclune Topman – s. Goldies Ivan

Class 10 – BULLS born on or after 24 May 2022

1st – Miss M T Hanson – Silvermere Tesla – s. Balbithan Napoleon

2nd – Mr H Goldie – Goldies Tattoo – s. Gretnahouse Heman

3rd – Mr E A Mutch – Forglen Talisman – s. Kersknowe Matador

4th – Mr D M Lyle – Loganbar Tigre – s. Maerdy Pore

5th – Mr J Jeffrey – Kersknowe Thistle – s. Balmyle Navarone

Junior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 8-10

The Moyness Perpetual Challenge Trophy

Junior Champion – Miss M T Hanson – Silvermere Tesla – s. Balbithan Napoleon

Reserve Junior Champion – T & S Gatherer – Barnsford Thistle – s. Elgin Jagger

Overall Male Championship

The Roxburgh Trophy – Presented by Mr J Forrest

Overall Male Champion – Miss M T Hanson – Silvermere Tsunami – s. Clyth Diplomat

Reserve Overall Male Champion – Mr H Goldie – Goldies Tweed – s. Goldies Poldark

Females

Class 11 – HEIFER born on or after 1 July 2020

1st – R & N Barclay – Harestone Stacey – s. Balthayock Minstrel

2nd – Brailes Livestock – Skysea Serenade – s. Foxacre Memnon

3rd – R & N Barclay – Harestone Shantelle – s. Blelack Fabulous

4th – R & N Barclay – Harestone Shania – s. Harestone Monarch

Female Championship

The Glassel Trophy

Female Champion – R & N Barclay – Harestone Stacey – s. Balthayock Minstrel